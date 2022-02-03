American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest opens up about being bullied as a child

Ryan Seacrest on American Idol. Pic credit ABC

Ryan Seacrest is the only person left from the original American Idol show when it comes to on-screen stars.

Seacrest started out as a co-host for American Idol on Fox, but he soon became the main host and has remained in that role, even as the show moved to ABC.

Seacrest has been out promoting the 20th season of the hit singing reality series and recently opened up about his childhood, which was harder than some people might have expected.

Ryan Seacrest talks childhood bullying

While Ryan Seacrest has the look that perfectly fits a television career, it wasn’t always that way.

When Seacrest was a kid, he was overweight and he said that other kids would often bully him because he wasn’t fit.

He said the bullying as a child still comes back to haunt him as an adult, even though he made drastic changes as an adult to eat better and healthier.

“I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror,” Seacrest said on Live with Kelly and Ryan (via People). “I cannot get past it, I’ve talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot, not see that guy.”

Specifically, Ryan pointed out having to swim in a t-shirt and getting charley horses on the school bus were especially traumatizing.

However, this is something Ryan uses to motivate him to do better as an adult.

Seacrest said that he has gone diary-free and he also has tried intermittent fasting. He also showed off some of his special recipes on the show.

“I’m like con-vegan, I call it conveniently vegan,” he explained. “So I do cheat and eat things every once a while, but I try and mostly stay plant-based and fish-based occasionally.”

Ryan Seacrest preparing for new season of American Idol

As the only person still working as an on-screen talent on American Idol since its early days, Ryan Seacrest knows how much the show has changed.

“Looking back at some of the first seasons, the show looked and felt really different than it does now,” Seacrest said.

“Sure, the concept—the foundation—is the same. But look at the evolution of the artists who are auditioning now, and at the style of the show, and it’s a real study of how one show can continue to evolve.”

However, Ryan also said the main focus on the show is still the same.

“When you have an exceptional artist with great songs, that can equal superstardom. It’s got to be the right time as well,” Seacrest said.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on ABC on February 27, 2022.