American Idol’s Katy Perry flashes midriff in crop top while filming in Hawaii

Katy Perry on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Katy Perry is in Hawaii with American Idol filming an episode of the singing reality show, which premieres this Sunday.

While there, the paparazzi snapped photos of both Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, who was walking around with their daughter, Daisy.

However, most of the focus was on Katy Perry in her white crop top that showed off her midriff.

Katy Perry photos arrive from American Idol Hawaii shoot

Katy was seen talking to members of the American Idol cast and crew, including at least one where she was speaking to Luke Bryan, a fellow returning judge for the singing reality competition series.

In the photos, which you can see here, Katy was wearing a white crop top with elbow-length sleeves. She also wore a white, high-waisted pencil skirt which was snug across her stomach and draped down into fringed fabric across her legs.

She also wore a white belt that sat high on her hips.

She later changed into a different top, this one a beaded tank top, but one that still showed off her midriff.

As for Orlando Bloom, he was spotted and photographed wearing a white ball cap, white tee-shirt, red gym shorts, colorful socks, and sneakers. He also carried Daisy in a strap attached to him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daisy was born on August 26, 2020.

Katy Perry addresses marriage allegations

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have faced several rumors about their relationship since they got together.

Orlando originally proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day 2019 in what she called a “James Bond moment.” Orlando took her on a helicopter ride and they landed on a roof where their families were waiting and he proposed to her on the spot.

Fans recently have wondered if the two secretly got married, but Katy said that never happened. She said they are still trying to find the right time.

“Well, no. It’s a destination location,” Katy explained. “We’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months, it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

For now, Katy is worrying about the latest season of American Idol, where she returned along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as the judges.

She is also in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, which will last until March 29, 2022.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, at 8/7c on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.