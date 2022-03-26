American Idol’s Haley Slaton talks meeting husband at auditions

Haley Slaton on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol fans watched a special performance when Haley Slaton showed up to audition for the show.

What made Haley special was that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant when she auditioned.

Since the auditions were pre-taped, Haley had the baby since that time, but it is unclear how far into the competition she made it before she had her baby.

However, as we previously reported, another special moment happened for Haley herself at the auditions.

When she met another person auditioning named Jordan Myles, the two fell in love and married between the auditions and when Haley’s episode of American Idol aired.

Haley Slaton talks about meeting her husband on American Idol

While Haley had previously mentioned her marriage on her social media channels and told her story there, The Gazette spoke to her and got more details about finding her husband on American Idol.

“We got married pretty quick. We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing,” she said. “I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that.”

Haley also announced that her audition was in October and she married Jordan in December. Her son Jaelyn was born in January.

“We’re very in love, and we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him,” Haley said. “That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with.”

What is next for Haley on American Idol?

Up next for Haley on American Idol is the Hollywood rounds.

This will be the top 64, which will compete in Hollywood Week and a Showstopper Round. They will perform in front of the three judges – Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan – and then they will drop it down to the top 24.

These singers will then split into two groups of 12 for the duet rounds, which are also pre-recorded.

The top 24 will strop to the top 16 and it is around this time that the first live shows might occur.

American Idol has also moved to two nights a week. For fans who want to see how far Haley makes it in the competition, tune in on Sunday for the first night of Hollywood Week.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.