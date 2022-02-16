American Idol’s David Oliver Willis arrested on drug charges

David Oliver Willis on American Idol. Pic credit: Fox

David Oliver Willis, who has appeared several times on American Idol, was arrested after police allegedly found LSD in his car.

The incident happened in Florida, where cops reportedly pulled Willis over for a malfunctioning headlight before discovering drugs in his vehicle.

American Idol contestant arrested in Florida

TMZ reports that Willis was arrested on Friday, February 11, in Lake County, Florida.

According to the site, the documents they obtained said police pulled him over for a malfunctioning headlight. However, the officer said he could smell marijuana coming from the car and searched the vehicle.

That is when the officer reportedly found several squares of paper that tested positive for LSD.

According to the police, David admitted that he was smoking marijuana, but he also said that the LSD was not his. The charge in the case is possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

Willis is next expected to appear in court in March.

Who is David Oliver Willis on American Idol?

David Oliver Willis appeared on three different seasons of American Idol.

He made his debut on Season 12. His audition was not televised, but he moved on in the competition.

He made it to the Top 40 after singing Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam & Dave.

In the Top 40 round, he sang Fever by Little Willie John before he was sent home.

Willis returned in Season 13 and moved on after the audition, where he sang Too Close by Alex Clare. He went on to the Hollywood Round, then, after moving on further, went home following a rendition of Bring It on Home to Me by Sam Cooke.

In Season 14, he made it past the audition round once again. This time in the Hollywood Round, he sang Signed, Sealed, and Delivered, but ended up going home after that, his earliest exit.

Willis isn’t the only American Idol contestant in trouble

Willis isn’t the only American Idol to have found himself in trouble in recent weeks.

On February 8, Caleb Kennedy was in an automobile accident when a truck he was driving traveled onto a private drive and hit a building.

A man inside the building died, and Kennedy was charged with a felony for driving under the influence resulting in death.

According to The Sun, Kennedy’s attorney said his client was given no bond after his arrest.

Kennedy competed last season on American Idol before he voluntarily dropped out after making it to the Top 5.