American Idol premieres new highly emotional trailer ahead of 2022 season

American Idol judges. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol will be back for its 20th season in February 2022, the fifth since moving to ABC.

To prepare for the new season, ABC has released a few promos, including a fun one where the judges revealed what they might be doing if they had never been discovered.

ABC also just released a new promo for the new season and this one pulls at the heartstrings of American Idol faithful.

New American Idol promo is highly emotional

The new two-minute promo features a nostalgic look at American Idol success stories Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert.

It then asks, “What if they were never discovered?”

This is like the one with the judges, but it instead looks at the people who are only major names today thanks to the American Idol franchise.

In the new American Idol promo, it asked what would have happened if not for American Idol. Instead of the comedy skits with the judges, this one took it a little more seriously.

It showed the superstars who came from the show and then showed some contestants from the new season, which included some touching stories.

After showing the judges showing excitement about the new season, it showed a lot of the sad stories that some singers from the past brought back.

This included contestants singing in honor of loved ones who passed away and others who wanted to rise above the level that their lives were at during that moment.

It looks like there will be more touching stories in American Idol Season 20.

American Idol success stories

The trailer showed four success stories from past American Idol seasons, including three superstars and a growing young country superstar.

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol and has since sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide. She has her own daytime talk show and is a judge on another singing competition in The Voice.

Carrie Underwood won season four of American Idol and has since sold 70 million albums worldwide, the sixth highest-certified female artist and the highest-certified female country artist of all time.

Adam Lambert was the runner-up in season eight of American Idol and had the honor of joining up with Queen and working with them on worldwide tours from 2014 to 2020.

Gabby Barrett was third place in the sixteenth season of American Idol and she had the number one song I Hope, which was certified five-times platinum.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.