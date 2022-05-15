American Idol loses a live singer tonight because of COVID-19

Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol tonight will be one live singer short because of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Last week, both Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson contracted COVID-19, and neither singer could perform live. However, the timeline of their diagnosis has made it so that one of them will miss tonight’s live performance as well.

Fritz Hager misses out on Las Vegas trip for American Idol

Last week, Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager tested positive for COVID-19. However, one of them performed from his hotel room, and the other used his rehearsal footage.

That is because Noah tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before the show aired. He was ready to sing on Sunday night live from his hotel room, which was good since he wasn’t allowed to sing at rehearsals.

The judges said it was the best performance of the season so far for him.

However, Fritz tested positive right before the Sunday episode. He was able to go through rehearsals, but unlike Noah, he didn’t have a chance to get through the worst part of the illness. He couldn’t sing because of the new symptoms and used his rehearsal as his night’s performance.

Because of the timing, Noah was able to get cleared and went to Las Vegas, where he will sing live on tonight’s episode.

He is already there and shared a photo with Leah Marlene.

However, since Fritz ended up with COVID-19 just one week ago, he has not been cleared and can’t perform tonight live with the rest of the top 5. However, he has had enough time to feel better and should be able to perform live like Noah did last week.

Tonight’s performances on American Idol

The top 7 all released new songs on Friday, and they were supposed to sing those original songs tonight, but they won’t.

Instead, the top 5 will sing two songs tonight. The first will be a Carrie Underwood song (and these include her covers, like her version of Randy Travis’s I Told You So).

Carrie chose her songs for them to sing, but she allowed them to change to different ones if they wanted to.

The second performance will be a song of their choice.

Two people will go home tonight, and the top 3 will be singing their original songs on the season finale.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.