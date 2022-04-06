American Idol judges send home pregnant contestants Haley Slaton, Sam Moss

Haley Slaton and Sam Moss on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol had two pregnant ladies performing during Hollywood Week, and they chose to team them up together for the competition.

This was Haley Slaton and Sam Moss, and when all was said and done, one of them went home.

Haley, one of the season’s fan favorites, didn’t make it past the Duets Challenge, but what was surprising was that she was the better singer in the competition.

American Idol judges send Haley Slaton home

Haley Slaton and Sam Moss sang together in the Duet Challenge, and they humorously named their duo the Watermelon Smugglers.

Both singers knocked it out of the park, complementing each other perfectly while singing Dancing on my Own.

However, the judges felt that it was time for Haley to go home.

The difference between Haley and Sam was that Haley was eight months pregnant, and there was a chance she wouldn’t be able to compete when the following rounds came.

Sam was only four months pregnant at the time.

Katy Perry said there was something in Sam that she saw, and she felt Sam was finally starting to see it also. Katy then said that Sam was going on to the next round.

Katy told Haley she had “a tone like no other,” calling it soulful and real. She then said that Haley would not move on, but she knows she will be a great mother and won’t give up on her dreams.

Sam Moss went home one night later

While Sam Moss moved on when Haley Slaton went home, her time was limited.

Sam only lasted to Monday night before her time came to an end.

Moss first appeared in the fourth episode of the season on March 20. She was then invited back to a second audition when Katy Perry gave her a second chance.

When Sam arrived at the Genre Challenge, she revealed that she was pregnant, and while she had a few more months, she didn’t move to the round of the top 24.

Moss has been chronicling her journey as a pregnant woman on American Idol on social media.

In her goodbye message, she posted, “And just like that…. That’s a wrap on Idol! I am so grateful to have thousands of new people who are ready to love on this baby, my music, and whatever the next step is on our journey.”

