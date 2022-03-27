American Idol getting a 20th-anniversary gift from the Oscars this year

Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol has aired every Sunday since it premiered its 20th anniversary season.

It moved to two days a week last weekend and will remain a twice-a-week show from here out. That includes tonight, even though the Oscars is on ABC as well.

While American Idol will be on very late tonight thanks to it following the Oscars, it will receive a gift from the awards show.

Not only is American Idol a huge rating success for its 20th season, but it will get a major boost from anyone who isn’t exhausted after watching the Oscars tonight.

American Idol to follow Oscars

American Idol will be on after the Oscars, and while that looks to be after 11 p.m. EST, it should still boost its numbers.

American Idol Season 20 has brought in an average of 9.1 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched series on ABC, eclipsing even Grey’s Anatomy.

Those numbers might rise this Sunday. ABC will air the final episode of the audition rounds after the Oscars.

It is true that the Oscars don’t get the same massive numbers the broadcast used to bring in, but it still is one of the most-watched awards shows on television.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over history, the post-Oscars timeslot is one that most shows covet, and this year it goes to American Idol.

This is huge since American Idol already ranked as the number one show for adults 18-49 on Sunday nights in all three of its airings this season.

“American Idol stands the test of time and continues to deliver chart-topping ratings in its 20th year,” Rob Mills, executive vice president of Walt Disney Television’s unscripted and alternative entertainment, told IndieWire.

“Sunday night on ABC is going to be the biggest night in Hollywood with ‘The 94th Oscars,’ and what better way to celebrate than to follow it up with a night of ‘Idol’ hopefuls in their element.”

What to expect on American Idol tonight

American Idol has not disappointed fans wanting to hear great voices and even more touching stories.

There were three Platinum Tickets given out, allowing the best of the best to skip the first Hollywood round, but with those all handed out, tonight’s episode will just present more stories and introduce the last few impressive stories for fans.

Tomorrow night, American Idol will start Hollywood Week.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC. Tonight, it will air immediately following the Oscars.