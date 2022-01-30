American Idol creator introduces TikTok-formed music group

Simon Fuller from American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

One of the biggest reasons that American Idol was such a big success was that it helped launch the career of some great musicians.

While the singing competition show has its detractors, the show did launch the careers of people like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Daughtry.

Now, American Idol creator Simon Fuller is tapping into the social media market.

Fuller just revealed the first group ever created on TikTok.

Simon Fuller introduces new TikTok musical group

Simon Fuller introduced the world to Future X, which is a band that formed through the social media platform TikTok.

The group includes three singers and four dancers, all of which were discovered on TikTok.

The singers are Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood. The dancers are Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor, and Drew Venegas.

All seven of them auditioned last fall in a mass audition where people posted videos of themselves with the hashtag, #NextInMusic.

The hashtag alone had over 300 million views.

Simon Fuller got his start managing the Spice Girls before going on to manage Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood, and Kelly Clarkson. He created not only American Idol but also the UK series Pop Idol.

He was also an executive producer for So You Think You Could Dance.

Fuller chose the winners of the TikTok competition.

The casting process is on the TikTok page @thefuturexofficial.

All seven members of Future X are living together in Malibu where they are recording their new music.

Future X already have more options on TikTok

Future X will go on tour in March 2022 with Fuller’s managed band Now United. This will also include a trip to Brazil.

On top of this music, the group has teamed up with beauty company e.l.f. Cosmetics and they will hire aspiring artists to work with the group.

This has a TikTok hashtag as well at #elfitup and will be up for competition through February 1.

“The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment, and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers,” Fuller said.

TikTok’s global head of music also released a statement.

“Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we’re delighted they’ve worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way. TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same.”

“It feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent,” they shared. “We can’t wait to see what the group achieves and are excited for the community to be sharing in their journey, and of course their music, through their presence on TikTok.”