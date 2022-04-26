American Idol contestant has original song hit the music charts

Huntergirl singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

In the last episode of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest talked to Huntergirl about her success since coming on the show.

Out of the three Platinum Ticket holders, Huntergirl has seen the most success.

Kenedi Anderson quit the competition, and Jay Copeland needed a judge’s save to stay in the competition, although he has done well during his last two songs.

However, Huntergirl has not only made it through every round safe thanks to fan votes, but she is also the first person to have an original song hit the music charts since performing it on the show.

Huntergirl sees song hit the music charts

Huntergirl has specialized in making her own songs. She works with veterans dealing with PTSD and she creates songs based on their experiences and uses those to help in their healing process.

In Hollywood Week, Huntergirl took a risk. She sang an original song early in the competition. Usually, singers save the original songs for later when they need to pull out something to beat the stiff competition.

However, her gamble paid off differently.

The song was called Heartbreak Down. She said that she was dedicating her life to “singing songs for the people who need them.”

What came as a surprise, and what even shocked Huntergirl, was that Heartbreak Down ended up claiming the music charts.

In an Instagram post, she showed her fans that it had climbed to 10th place on the singles chart. Her EP, One Day, was ranked 2nd behind only Chayze Beckham and even ahead of Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

“THIS IS CRAZY!” she posted.

She echoed those sentiments when Ryan Seacrest pointed it out on American Idol this past weekend.

Huntergirl is a favorite this season on American Idol

Huntergirl is still a person to beat on American Idol this season.

While there are some serious competitors, she remains the top female country voice on the show and has yet to disappoint. Luke Bryan originally called her his favorite female country voice since he started working on the show.

On the last two episodes, where fans voted live during the show, Huntergirl sang Baby Girl by Sugarland and 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.

She was safe in both of those rounds and Huntergirl is now in the top 10 heading into next weekend’s competition.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.