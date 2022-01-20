American Idol: Chris Daughtry’s daughter’s cause of death revealed

American Idol’s Chris Daughtry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

American Idol fans know Chris Daughtry as one of the most successful singers to ever come out of the reality show.

However, Daughtry is going through a tough time right now as his daughter Hannah Price, 25, died last November and he has now announced her cause of death.

Here is what we know about Hannah’s death.

Chris Daughtry’s daughter died in November 2021

Daughtry originally announced the death of his daughter on his Instagram account.

In the heartbreaking post, Chris said “I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.”

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

Daughtry then immediately canceled his concert tour.

Hannah was Daughtry’s stepdaughter from his wife Deanna, who he married in 2000.

Hannah Price’s cause of death

Chris and his wife Deanna announced Hannah’s cause of death yesterday.

NBC News reported that Daughtry and his wife released an official statement, following a full investigation of Hannah’s death.

“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” Daughtry said in the statement.

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.”

Daughtry said that Hannah planned to move closer to the family and seek further aid when she died.

The statement also said that Hannah feared for her life, and they revealed she was in what they called an “abusive relationship.”

“She needed help after her current boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car,” the statement read.

Her family said that they asked local police to conduct a wellness check on Hannah Price and that they “determined she was OK” at 12:45 p.m. and “left without incident.”

Later that afternoon, her boyfriend called 911 and authorities found she died from suicide by hanging.

The Daughtry family said that toxicology reports indicate she was “under the influence of narcotics.”

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others,” the statement concluded. “She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her.”