American Idol alumni Scotty McCreery is going to be a dad

Scotty McCreery is going to be a dad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery has announced that he is going to be a father.

The Season 10 champion said that he and his wife, Gabi Dugal, will welcome their son into the world in November.

Here is what you need to know about Scotty McCreery’s baby.

Scotty McCreery is going to be a dad

Scotty McCreery revealed that he is going to be a dad with an exclusive to People magazine. He then shared the news on his Instagram account.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of him and his wife standing in a field. Scotty had on a light blue button-up shirt and jeans, and she wore a white dress and brown boots.

Gabi held the ultrasound photos over Scotty’s shoulder.

“Baby boy McCreery coming soon!” he wrote.

In the announcement with People, Scotty said they felt it was a good time to settle down and expand their family.

Scotty talks about becoming a dad

He also said he will bring his wife and son on the road with him when he tours to keep the family close and together as much as possible. He doesn’t want to miss out on his baby growing up while he is away.

“It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby likes the road life, but it’d be nice just selfishly to have Gabi and the baby out there with me,” Scotty said. “I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up.”

Gabi is a pediatric nurse, so Scotty is happy to know they can keep their son healthy once he is born.

“If the baby coughs I’ll be like, ‘Hey Gabi is this OK? What’s happening here?'” Scotty said. “So knowing she has that experience, I think will be huge.”

Scotty also said they assumed they would end up with a daughter, and they even had names picked out. This is not a problem, though, as Scotty said he is ready to “meet the little man.”

“I grew up playing sports so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great],” he said.

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal got married in June 2018 after dating for six years.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in 2023 to ABC.