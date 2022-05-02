American Idol alumni Casey Bishop releases new single

Casey Bishop singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol welcomed back a lot of singers from the past to help mentor the young singers this season.

However, another American Idol alumn was invited back just to sit in the audience, where Ryan Seacrest did a quick greeting with.

This was Casey Bishop, and while she didn’t perform or mentor any of the singers, she was there to make a special announcement.

Ryan congratulated her on her new “amazing” single.

Casey Bishop has a new single out

Casey Bishop was a finalist on American Idol last season. While she finished in fourth place, losing out to Chayce Beckham, she didn’t let that stop her musical aspirations.

She has been working on new music since leaving American Idol, and the rocker finally has a new single that came out last week.

The 19-year-old released a song called Bad Dream on April 22.

Outside of Ryan announcing it on live TV, Casey also let her fans know about it when it came out on Instagram.

She wrote that Bad Dream was out, and it was a song written by her and her band.

“I love this song so much and i am so excited that you guys finally get to listen to it. I’m so incredibly grateful for you all, thank you for the consistent love and support,” Casey wrote. “thank you to everyone who is a part of this song and made it what it is.”

She also posted a video of her listening to her song for the first time right before it dropped online for people to hear on streaming services.

Casey Bishop should have more music coming soon

Casey signed on with 19 Recordings for her upcoming music, which partners with BMG and American Idol.

“It was really great,” she said at the time. “Because I was like, ‘OK, now I actually, for sure, 100 percent get to make music and get on a roll.”

With the new single, there should be a full album or EP coming sometime in 2022 or early 2023.

She hinted at this when 2021 came to a close with another Instagram post.

“This year was FULL of love, learning & beginnings,” Casey wrote. “Next year is going to be just as great and I’m SOOO excited for you guys to hear the new music. Working on this upcoming project has been so insanely fun.”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.