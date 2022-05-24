Amelia Hamlin in bikini showcases ‘curve bottom’

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin knows how to promote a Curve Bottom. The 20-year-old model and daughter of Lisa Rinna continues to make headlines for fronting two swimwear campaigns in 2022. While she’s the face of Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang’s swim line, she’s also representing Tropic of C swimwear.

The latter is the eco-friendly swim brand founded by model Candice Swanepoel.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in Curve Bottom bikini

Photos on Tropic of C’s Instagram show Amelia in a new look. Flaunting her sensational figure in a shot shared last weekend, the ex to Scott Disick was photographed close up, bathed in sunlight, and stripped down for a beach-ready look.

Amelia sizzled in a barely-there brown string bikini, one boasting spaghetti-strap crisscross detailing at the top, plus classic-cut bottoms.

Showing off her rock-hard abs and slender shoulders, Amelia gazed downward with her hands near her waist, also sporting a belly chain-like accessory jazzing up her two-piece.

“Introducing camila. shop our new keyhole crisscross halter in our peach perfect fabric, available now. Click the pic or here to shop our camila bralette in driftwood + curve bottom in driftwood,” a caption read.

Amelia is landing gigs, and big ones. Alongside fronting Alexander Wang and Tropic of C, she’s the face of luxury designer Versace, this as the Italian kingpin cherry-picks famous sisters for its 2022 campaign. Sister Delilah Bella Hamlin joins her here.

“When we were little, we used to fight over each other’s birthdays,” she told W Magazine. “On her birthday, I’d always throw a fit cause I wasn’t getting any attention at all of course. And on my birthday, she’d do the same. Since we’re older it’s kind of different, because we don’t mind the issue of attention anymore…well that’s not completely true! It gets kind of difficult when we’re arranging our parties and sometimes we fight over that.”

Amelia Hamlin is the one to watch

With 1.2 million followers, Amelia has a lower fanbase compared to her elder sister Delilah, but she seems to make the most headlines. Last year, she was front-page news for dating ex to Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick. She was reportedly the one dumping the 38-year-old. Scott, known for dating younger women including model Sofia Richie, was largely criticized for being in a relationship with Amelia, then 19.

Amelia’s Instagram is followed by a fair few celebrity faces, not limited to model Kaia Gerber, socialite Paris Hilton, former Disney star Bella Thorne, plus singers Noah Cyrus and Madison Beer.