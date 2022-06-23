Amelia Fatsi sings a ‘thank you song to the sun’

Married at First Sight’s Amelia Fatsi puts her musical talents on display. Pic credit: Lifetime

Amelia Fatsi showed off her pretty singing voice for fans as she expressed gratitude for the sun.

Amelia debuted on Married at First Sight Season 11, where she married Bennett Kirschner. While Amelia and Bennett ended up divorcing, Amelia found a partnership with someone new and continued in her medical career.

Recently, Amelia wore her scrubs to sing a song dedicated to the sun shining on her night shifts.

Amelia Fatsi strums guitar and covers Dido song

Amelia Fatsi took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing a melodic tune.

In the video, Amelia wore blue scrubs as she sat on the floor and strummed a guitar with a plant and string lights behind her.

Amelia covered the song Thank You by Dido and captioned the post, “A thank you song to the sun which has been staying out for almost the entirety of my night shifts 🌞.”

Amelia’s friends and followers loved hearing the Married at First Sight star show off her voice.

A commenter suggested Amelia was their girl crush, writing, “What a little gift this afternoon! #girlcrush.”

Another commented, “Wow your voice is absolutely incredible. I really enjoyed that.”

One follower expressed, “Loove your voice Amelia!! Miss you!! So nice to have night shifts in the day time!!”

Another commenter shared, “Your voice is what drew me to your initially, I’m so thankful for it and for you for sharing it!”

Other comments included “Beautiful” and “#slayy.”



Pic credit: @ameliafatsi/Instagram

Amelia Fatsi shared her singing voice on Married at First Sight Season 11

Amelia showcased many quirky habits and interests on Married at First Sight Season 11.

Along with her more eccentric interests, Amelia sang on the show in sweet moments shared with her ex-husband Bennett Kirschner.

Bennet and Amelia also performed a song they wrote for Kevin Frazier during the Married at First Sight Season 11 reunion, asking Kevin to recommend a good movie to them in the lyrics.

While Bennett and Amelia appeared to be a perfect match and had an endearing love story on Married at First Sight, the couple did not last.

After lots of speculation that Amelia and Bennett had parted ways, news broke that the couple had, in fact, split.

Two couples are still going strong from Amelia and Bennett’s season.

Miles and Karen Williams are still happily married as well as MAFS fan favorites Woody and Amani Randall who recently gave birth to their son Reign Randall in early June.



Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.