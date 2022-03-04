Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier refutes claims he ‘forced’ pills into her mouth, ‘slapped’ her around

Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier refuted her claims that he forced her to take pain pills and slapped her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Amber Portwood claimed that her ex-boyfriend Matt Baier forced her to take pills and “slapped” her around — and now Matt is refuting her claims.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Amber’s latest book So, You’re Crazy Too? revealed some shocking revelations from the reality TV star’s past.

Amber has often been the brunt of jokes aimed at mocking her time spent on the couch during her segments on Teen Mom OG. According to Amber’s book, in an effort to get her off the couch and to become more lively, Matt “forced a hydrocodone” into her mouth.

The 31-year-old mom of two also alleged that Matt would “slap” her around while they argued and that Matt wanted her to be the “party girl he had read about in the tabloids.”

Teen Mom OG alum Matt Baier refutes ex Amber Portwood’s claims

After hearing Amber’s claims, Matt reached out to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup via email to debunk them.

“Amber knows the truth,” Matt told the outlet. “Does anyone really believe if those stories [were] actually true that Amber Portwood would wait five years to tell them?”

Referencing Amber’s comments about him wanting her to be a “party girl,” Matt wrote, “I’ve stated numerous times that in the time I knew Amber that she was sober and she wasn’t drinking early in our relationship because she was on parole, so there was no ‘party girl’ at all.”

“She took her parole very seriously and spent 90% of her time on the couch watching TV,” Matt added. “In fact, even when she completed parole she wasn’t in any way a party girl.”

According to The Ashley Reality Roundup, Amber’s other ex, Andrew Glennon, accused her of staying in her closet for hours during the night while she took pills. Matt claimed that he stuck up for Amber when the topic arose.

“When asked for comment [about what Andrew claimed] it was me who said, ‘That wasn’t the Amber I knew,'” Matt said.

Matt calls out Amber’s history of events, wishes her the best

He continued, “I find her revisionist history of events interesting to say the least. Amber knows quite well what the truth is and if she thinks telling stories to improve her public image is what she needs to do then I wish her nothing but the best.”

The Boston native said that he’s only shown support for Amber and defended her over the last several years, despite reports stating otherwise.

“For the last five years, my only comments about Amber have been that she is a far better mother than people think and when I knew her she was sober, and that’s all I’ll ever say about her,” Matt shared.

“When I met her, I made her a promise that anything I knew about her, good or bad, are things I’d never repeat and that’s a promise I’ll always stick to. Anything bad in our relationship I put behind me the day I left the relationship.”

All in all, Matt wishes Amber well. He said, “Amber knows the truth and I know the truth and to me that’s really all that matters. I wish her nothing but the best and I hope her book is wildly successful.”

Amber and Matt ended their relationship in 2017 and she soon moved on with her now-ex Andrew Glennon and they welcomed a son together, James, in 2018.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.