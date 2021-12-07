Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon speaks on abusive relationship, says he experienced some ‘real dark stuff’

Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon opens up about abuse. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon is speaking out about being abused by the Teen Mom OG star and he’s not holding back. The former couple’s relationship was marred with drama since the moment they met and things came to head in July 2019.

After getting into a heated fight, Andrew called 911 on the mom-of-two and accused her of physically attacking him with a shoe and a machete. At the time, the couple was living together with their son James and Andrew said he feared for his life and that of their son.

A recording was later released from the Portwood home of Amber berating Andrew, calling him names, and at one point, even threatening the stab him.

After the police were called to their home, Amber was arrested and a judge later ruled that Andrew should have custody of James.

The couple was still filming Teen Mom OG during the time of the incident and Andrew was allowed to tell his side of the story. However, when MTV didn’t meet his request to be paid a certain amount, he refused to film.

Andrew recently reflected on his time with Amber and the abuse he endured at her hands.

Andrew Glennon says he’s been through some ‘real dark stuff’

While the Teen Mom OG star got her fair share of backlash for reports of abuse against Andrew, many people felt he wasn’t exactly an angel either.

He’s been getting some nasty comments on social media lately regarding his appearance and decided to clap back at the trolls for their criticism and remind them that he’s experienced years of abuse.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“You guys are pretty sick, sick people to body shame someone who’s been through years of abuse and who’s trying to change their life for the better,” said Andrew in a video posted to Instagram.

“My inbox is full of love and positivity and those headlines don’t ever get made, do they? It’s whatever fits the narrative to protect someone or to make them look better.”

He later added, “I’ve been through a lot, I’ve been through some real dark stuff, you guys don’t even know the half of it because you haven’t been shown it and that’s okay.”

Andrew Glennon reflects on abusive incident involving Amber Portwood

During his video, Andrew also referred to another incident that allegedly occurred during his relationship with the Teen Mom OG star where she punched him in the face.

The incident reportedly took place a few years ago while Andrew and Amber were driving Leah to her first day of school.

Andrew spoke out about the incident and noted, “Gary saw blood, his daughter saw blood and her whole school saw blood. It’s all there, it’s all happened, it’s all real.”

“What do you think my nose surgery was about? Consider that, think about that!” added Andrew.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.