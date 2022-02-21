Amber Portwood’s clothing line Portwood AF pulled, Teen Mom OG star gives explanation

Amber Portwood’s merch line, Portwood AF, has been pulled and she offered her fans an explanation as to why. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood told her fans that her Portwood AF line of merch was pulled because it was only meant to be temporary and for her to wear.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Amber unveiled her Portwood AF line in November 2021 after teasing her fans for weeks leading up to its launch.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood launched Portwood AF merch last year

Amber’s line offered t-shirts that read Fighter for Life, hoodies with the logo “I’m going to Portwood your a**,” PortwoodAF logo hoodies, v-neck tees that say Unfollow Me, and Zen AF coffee mugs.

Initially, Amber’s critics bashed her line for seemingly promoting domestic violence with its logos. Given Amber’s history of domestic violence, the Portwood AF line didn’t sit well with Amber’s haters.

However, Amber denied promoting violence with Portwood AF, telling her fans and critics, “My new line #portwoodaf does not condone any sort of violence and comments referring that so do not belong here.”

“This was a fun project that I made taking different sayings from supporters and started wearing myself at first and now sharing with you,” Amber added.

Now, after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Amber’s Portwood AF website is no longer active, the Teen Mom Family Reunion star explained why during a recent Instagram Live.

Amber Portwood explains why Portwood AF is no longer active

In the video, as shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Amber told her followers, “Selling my merch… well you know, I wanted to share… I had said this before I started selling my merch and you know, really a lot of it was for me to wear because it was kind of a personal, funny thing for me to wear.”

“You know, that was just really for a limited time. I just wanted to give you guys a little bit of what I was doing, you know, kind of a little something if you wanted it,” Amber told her followers, whom she calls her “beautiful souls.”

Amber continued, “It wasn’t supposed to be like, too grand. You know me – I’m not like the type of person to sit there and sell, sell, sell, sell, sell. I’m not a salesman. I’m not here to, you know, do things like that.”

“Definitely here to help and if I feel like putting ‘Unfollow Me’ on a t-shirt or something funny, you know,” Amber continued. “I think we’ve all had those days where we’re like, ‘Oh God, just unfollow me.'”

A quick look at Amber’s Portwood AF website shows that the site is no longer active, as seen in the screenshot below.

Amber’s current Portwood AF website. Pic credit: portwoodaf.com

It’s unclear whether poor sales were the reason for Portwood AF’s demise or if it was Amber’s choice. This isn’t the first time Amber has tried her hand at selling merchandise to her “beautiful souls.”

Last spring, the 31-year-old reality TV star talked about relaunching her online clothing boutique, Forever Haute after a five-year hiatus, which she blamed on her “complicated life.”

These days, you can catch Amber on Teen Mom Family Reunion every Tuesday night alongside other moms and dads from inside the Teen Mom franchise, immediately followed by episodes of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.