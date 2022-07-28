Amber Portwood to Teen Mom OG fans on losing custody of son James: ‘None of this is okay’

Amber is struggling with the news that Andrew was awarded custody of their son. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood calls the court’s recent custody ruling a “tragedy” after a judge awarded sole custody of her son James to her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Amid a bitter, years-long custody battle over their son James, a judge ruled that Andrew has sole custody and will leave the state of Indiana and relocate to California with the 4-year-old.

The news has been understandably hard for Amber to digest, and she recently spilled her heart out to a Teen Mom OG fan, explaining how she feels defeated despite the work she’s put in.

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram shared a screenshot of a recent comment Amber left on social media in response to a Teen Mom OG fan.

“I did every single thing I needed to do including therapy every single week and also medication adjustment,” Amber wrote in the comment. “I was and still [am] stable mentally for years now.”

Amber continued, noting that she feels “attacked” due to her mental disorders. The 31-year-old mom of two called the situation “tragic” and said that James was the one who would suffer from this custody ruling, noting their lives would be “torn apart.”

Amber Portwood on judge’s custody ruling: ‘This is not a win for my son at all’

“I will not be nice about this situation anymore because none of it is okay,” Amber expressed, noting, “This is a loss for all mothers who change for peace and love in their children’s lives..and just so it can be ripped away after years of fighting for something.”

Amber called the situation a “tragedy,” noting that James will now wonder about her whereabouts, confusing the toddler. She concluded her comment by saying, “This is not a win for my son at all. I pray for him and the sadness and confusion he will have.”

Since news of the custody ruling broke, Amber has deleted comments on her Instagram posts, likely to avoid the onslaught of comments she would have received. And not all of Amber’s fans and critics agree with the judge’s ruling.

Teen Mom OG star feels she should have a chance to ‘redeem’ herself

The news shocked some Teen Mom OG fans who have watched Amber work on bettering herself in recent years and abiding by all of the court-ordered drug tests and mental health assessments, passing without issue.

On the other hand, some Teen Mom OG fans feel that Amber has already done enough damage and hasn’t redeemed herself enough to deserve custody of her son.

In addition to her comment to a Teen Mom OG fan, Amber also released an official statement to E! News following the judge’s ruling, noting that she’s been diligent about submitting to the court’s requests amid the years-long custody battle and felt that her work and commitment was all for naught.

Amber told the outlet, “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past,” adding, “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.