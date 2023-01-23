Amber Portwood tells critics to ‘mind their business’ after she threatens Ashley Jones in leaked phone call

The Teen Mom drama keeps on piling up. Amber Portwood is warning her critics to “mind their business” after she threatened Ashley Jones during a leaked phone conversation.

It seemed as though the latest drama among the Teen Mom Family Reunion cast had stolen the show, but the plot has thickened.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, rumors have been circulating that Amber Portwood has either been fired by MTV or voluntarily left the Teen Mom franchise.

Insiders reported that Amber had already quit and given her notice to MTV, but after a leaked phone call resurfaced, some Teen Mom fans speculate that she’s been fired due to her actions.

Amber recently shared a post on her Instagram, reminding her fans and followers to drink plenty of water. Along with a photo of several tumblers on her countertop, Amber encouraged her 1.7 million IG followers to up their daily water intake.

However, in the hashtags of her caption, it seemed that Amber got a jab in. One of her hashtags read, “drink your water and mind your business.”

Amber Portwood’s critics bash her after leaked phone call with Ashley Jones surfaces

In the comments section of Amber’s post, she was met with a mixture of support and criticism. While many of her followers praised her for her growth, others couldn’t help but bring up the recent leaked phone call.

One critic urged Amber to focus on regaining custody of her children, Leah and James, instead of threatening others, calling her “psycho.”

Another was hopeful that Amber was actually fired or quit Teen Mom, telling her, “Good riddance!”

“Amber got fired for threatening to mutilate her costar. Plus she abuses men & is explosive,” wrote another disparager.

The talk of Amber threatening to “mutilate” her co-star refers to the phone conversation between herself and Ashley Jones. The Teen Mom Tea Instagram post below includes snippets of the leaked conversation.

Amber threatens to ‘mutilate’ Teen Mom Family Reunion co-star Ashley Jones

During the volatile phone call, Amber could be heard threatening to “mutilate [Ashley’s] a**” as she screamed through the phone.

Reportedly, the phone call was shared with the higher-ups at MTV, and it got both the ladies in trouble with the network, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The Ashley also reported that Amber had not been fired, nor has she quit, despite The Sun’s insider stating otherwise.

Apparently, the phone call was initiated after Ashley twerked at the vans transporting her Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 co-stars after filming. This reportedly angered Amber, who reached out to Ashley, leading to the infamous October 2022 phone call.

Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 brings the drama

Typically, most of the drama within the Teen Mom franchise occurs off-camera. However, Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion has brought back some of the wild action viewers have been missing in recent seasons.

Ashley was involved in a scuffle with Briana DeJesus, and they, along with their moms, were removed from the group house after they got physical with each other. Briana lunged at Ashley while threatening to kick her in the throat, and Ashley retaliated by spitting in Briana’s face.

There’s plenty of on and off-camera drama this season on Teen Mom Family Reunion, and it looks like it’s just getting started, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.