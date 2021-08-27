Amber Portwood reportedly ‘distraught’ after ex Andrew Glennon implied she ‘hit’ their son James

Amber Portwood was reportedly “distraught” to find out her ex Andrew Glennon implied that she “hit” their son James. Pic credit: MTV

After Andrew Glennon seemingly implied that his ex and baby mama, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, “hit” their son James, she was reportedly “distraught.”

Amber and Andrew have been involved in a messy custody battle over their son James ever since Amber was arrested for the infamous machete incident in 2019.

Andrew shared a post on his Instagram Story earlier this week that read, “You hit your baby boy? … Really?!” before quickly deleting it.

Teen Mom OG fans and Andrew’s followers quickly assumed that he was implying that his baby mama hit their three-year-old son James.

Amber Portwood reportedly ‘distraught’

Now, Amber has caught wind of the incident and according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Amber is “distraught.”

According to a source close to Amber, the 31-year-old mom of two is understandably upset over the incident.

The Ashley’s source said of the allegations that Amber “hit” James, “There’s zero truth to it. She’s heartbroken that anyone could think she would ever hurt a child.”

They continued, “Her heart is broken that this would be implied. Amber feels like Andrew knows exactly what to say to hurt her and have the public side with him. She would never hit James.”

Andrew later shared another message on his Instagram Stories that read, “Here’s the beauty. Justice will prevail. Losses will accumulate. As time does perspire.” It’s uncertain if this message was related to the one about hitting a baby boy.

In addition to the Instagram Story posts, Andrew then posted an older pic of James with an unidentified woman on his Instagram page.

Amber and Andrew are not supposed to share any photos of their son online, according to a clause in their custody agreement dating back to 2019. Similarly, James was not to be filmed any longer on Teen Mom OG.

“Him posting a photo of James is a violation of the agreement, and Amber’s lawyers are aware of what he posted and are working on it,” the source said.

Amber and Andrew’s drama not likely to be featured on Teen Mom OG

The source added that likely none of this drama will be shown on Teen Mom OG, as filming has already stopped, with a new season debuting in less than two weeks.

Although Amber’s battle with Andrew over James won’t be featured on next season’s Teen Mom OG, her relationship struggles with her daughter Leah will be.

“[Amber’s] and Leah’s [relationship] is a work in progress,” the source added. “[Amber] is in school, and is really trying to be a positive influence on her kids.”

Amber is currently studying psychology at Perdue University, which she often shares about on her Instagram page.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reached out to both Amber and Andrew for statements.

Teen Mom OG returns for an all-new season on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.