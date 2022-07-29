Amber Portwood gets support from Teen Mom cast after losing custody of son James

The moms from the Teen Mom franchise showed their support for Amber after losing custody of her son James. Pic credit: MTV

After Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood lost custody of her son James, the moms from the Teen Mom franchise showed up to offer their support.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this week, a judge awarded sole custody of Amber’s 4-year-old son James to her ex, Andrew Glennon.

The news came as a shock to those who have watched Amber do the work in recent years to get herself sober, attend court-ordered therapy for her mental issues, and pass all her drug tests.

However, a large group of Teen Mom OG fans still feel that the damage Amber did years ago was too much to return from and felt the judge’s decision was fair.

Amber and Andrew each released statements to E! News. While Amber focused on mentioning how she’s “worked so hard to better” herself and improve her relationships with her children (she also shares 13-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley), Andrew simply stated, “We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream.”

Amber took to Instagram this week, where she shared the same heartfelt message, this time directed at her 1.7 million followers.

Amber Portwood shares official statement on losing custody of son James with fans

In the comments section, Amber received plenty of support from fellow heartbroken fans who expressed their love and sent her prayers and well wishes.

Among the comments from fans were kind words from some of her fellow Teen Mom franchise stars and alums.

Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 casts rally around Amber Portwood

Amber’s former co-star, newly single Mackenzie McKee, wrote, “My love to you sweet Amber, everyone deserves the grace of a second chance. Especially when they put in the hard work of changing and we’ve all seen you put that work in. We know you love your kids and this is completely un fair. Don’t give up. You are a queen and there are better days ahead. I am rooting for you.”

Catelynn Baltierra, another original member of the Teen Mom OG cast, told her castmate Amber, “I love you. I’m so sorry that this is happening and SO undeserved…”

“He needs you in his life and what they decided is so wrong on so many levels… YOU kno ur truth and all the hard work you have done. DONT let ANYONE make you think differently! I’m here for you forever and always ❤️,” Catelynn concluded her comment.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus left a red heart emoji to signify her empathy.

Amber found herself on the defensive earlier this week when comments from her critics rolled in, claiming that the judge made the right call and she didn’t deserve another chance with James.

Rather than refute her critics’ claims that she missed over 60 visits last year with James, Amber chose to stop reacting. She said, “Wow. I can’t believe you all actually believe this… I have nothing to say anymore….”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.