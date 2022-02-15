Amber Portwood fires back after Jenelle Evans claims she’s ‘scared’ of her, calls Teen Mom 2 alum ‘trash’

Amber Portwood clapped back at Jenelle Evans after comments that she is “scared of” the Teen Mom OG star. Pic credit: MTV and Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Another feud is brewing in the Teen Mom franchise, and this time it’s between Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans recently made comments about Amber Portwood, claiming the Teen Mom Family Reunion star is “scared” of her.

Taking to her TikTok over the weekend, Jenelle shared a video, which she captioned, “Reply to @jasmyneelee #annoying 🙄,” including a comment from one of her fans who claimed they stopped watching TMFR because of Jenelle’s absence from the spinoff.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claims Amber Portwood is ‘scared’ of her, mocks machete incident

“Who else stopped watching the teen mom family vacation when they ain’t see jenelle pop up 🤣,” read a comment aimed in response at another TikToker’s comment.

“So you know what’s crazy is that they still wanna talk about me too,” Jenelle told her followers in the video.

Next, a clip from the last episode of TMFR played, in which Ashley Jones mentioned that she thought Jenelle would be making a surprise appearance on the show. Amber told Ashley, “She can stay just away from me,” before Jenelle made a gesture and expression of annoyance.

In the comments section, Jenelle responded to a fan who wrote, “I don’t get why Amber Portwood is still allowed in this franchise!”

Jenelle responded, “But she’s scared of me 😂.”

In another comment, one of Jenelle’s fans wrote, “It’s hilarious amber is still on the show with her episodes.”

Jenelle replied, “And a machete,” seemingly mocking Amber’s arrest in 2019 when she allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their son, James.

Amber Portwood claps back at Jenelle Evans, calls her ‘hillbilly trash, disgusting weirdo’

Amber caught wind of Jenelle’s post and took to her Instagram Live to respond. “What are you talking about, sweetie? Grow up,” Amber told her followers during her video.

“What are you talking about me being scared of you?” Amber continued. “I don’t even know… what are you writing? Like, why is this s**t getting sent to me? Why is my name in your mouth? Because I said I don’t want you there because of your crazy husband? I didn’t mean you, but if you wanna take it like that, whatever.”

Later in the video, Amber said of Jenelle and her husband David Eason, “I don’t want to say their name. They know who they are. Hillbilly trash, f**king disgusting weirdos.”

Amber added, “I can say right now, I still got a job.” Jenelle was fired from MTV in 2019 after David Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

Jenelle told her fans that she didn’t film for TMFR alongside Amber Portwood and the rest of the cast because she was ghosted by MTV and her invitation was retracted when she asked if she could bring along her husband, David.

Although Jenelle was one of only a few of the cast members from the Teen Mom franchise who didn’t participate in filming TMFR, viewers wondered if she still might make a surprise cameo.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.