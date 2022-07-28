Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon react to judge’s custody ruling for son James

Amber Portwood and her ex Andrew Glennon spoke out following news that Andrew was awarded full custody of their son James. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex Andrew Glennon have released statements reacting to the news that a judge awarded sole custody of their son James to Andrew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amber lost custody of her and Andrew’s 4-year-old son James after a judge awarded sole legal and primary physical custody to Andrew.

James will move to California to reside with Andrew per the revised custody agreement. At the same time, Amber will remain in her home state of Indiana, and she’ll be given overnight visits with her son, which will alternate between California and Indiana.

Following the shocking news, Andrew spoke his piece, making a statement to E! News.

“We endured the nightmare,” Andrew told the outlet. “Now we get to live the dream.”

For her part, Amber reacted to the court’s decision, revealing that she was “devastated and heartbroken” by the news.

Andrew Glennon ready to ‘live the dream’ while Amber Portwood is ‘devastated and heartbroken’

In her own statement to E! News, Amber shared, “I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children.”

Amber detailed the work she has put in relating to her mental illnesses and former substance abuse issues and feels that it’s unfair she’s being judged for her past despite the progress she continues to make as a mother.

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past,” Amber added.

Amber continued to defend herself: “I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations.”

Amber says she’ll ‘never stop fighting’ for her children

“If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will,” Amber told E! News. “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

Amber and Andrew met in the summer of 2017 when he was working as part of the production crew for Marriage Boot Camp, which she was filming with her then-fiance, Matt Baier.

Amber welcomed her and Andrew’s son James in 2018, and a year later, their romance was still going strong. However, by 2019, things took a turn when Amber was arrested for domestic battery and was accused of wielding a machete as she threatened Andrew as he hid behind a locked door.

Shortly after that, Andrew filed for custody of James, beginning their years-long custody battle. Amber also shares her 13-year-old daughter Leah with her other baby daddy, Gary Shirley.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.