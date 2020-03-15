Amber Fiedler auditioned for American Idol while 38 weeks pregnant, shared emotional decision to give up daughter for adoption

Pretty Coeur d’Alene, Idaho contestant Amber Fiedler is singing for two on tonight’s edition of American Idol on ABC network.

And American Idol judge Katy Perry is judging for two as well. The expecting singer and her two fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are ready for Ms. Fiedler to show what she has in the singing department.

But like all spotlight features on Idol, Ms. Fiedler has a profound backstory and a heart-wrenching current situation.

Now they get to check out this red-headed mama-to-be and her pipes, does she have what it takes to get that golden ticket to Hollywood?

Who is Amber Fiedler?

This Idaho mother-to-be shocked the entire panel by saying she was putting her daughter up for an open adoption upon birth. Her family was completely dysfunctional and poor.

Read More Watch Demi Rae’s American Idol audition

Katy Perry asked if the 23-year-old expecting mother on the Idol stage at 38 weeks had a name picked out. The answer was not what she was expecting.

“No, I am actually placing her up for adoption, so yeah…” said Fiedler.

And Katy Perry was instantly subdued. She asked: “How did you come to that?”

Amber said: “It was definitely hard growing up. My mom was a user most of my life, and so my grandma was the one who raised me. Last few years, I was going out and drinking a bunch, and I was getting caught up in life.

“With this pregnancy, I have learned who I was as a person. Looking at the big picture of life…There’s days I don’t even have $20 in my pocket. If I am not ready to be a mom, why would I put her through that, you know?” she says in tears.

“But the family I chose, they are gonna be able to give her everything she wants, and I won’t be able to do that…will be able, I am hoping anyways, that she will understand that I am trying to do the best for her.”

Amber adds: “My mom is clean now and has been for four years and so we are building a relationship…Having the time to really think and reflect on my life, the baby…she saved me, she really did. So [looking at her belly] so thanks.”

Perry was at a loss for words. She said: “Well, Amber…what are you going to sing for us today?”

Amber Fiedler audition

Trust in Me by Etta James was her song selection. After she was done, Bryan applauded and quipped, “And THAT was with a foot in her rib!”

All the judges said Amber had a big shot at going far…if she wanted to. It was noted that Hollywood week would go down one week after her due date.

Richie said “she nailed it” as Bryan said putting it out there was admirable. “We are here to support you through this process,” said Perry.

They gave Amber the three yes votes to go on to Hollywood.

No dry eyes all around as the story will likely be extended when Amber delivers her daughter.

Will she have a change of heart?

American Idol airs Sunday, 8 pm EST, on ABC.