Amber Bowles goes cliff-jumping in Bermuda

Amber Bowles enjoys the gorgeous waters of Bermuda. Pic credit: @abowlforlife/Instagram

Amber Bowles has been having an adventurous summer.

Amber first appeared on Married at First Sight Season 9, where she married and divorced her spouse Matt Gwynne.

Matt and Amber had a tumultuous relationship that started strong but quickly crashed and burned.

Since the show, Amber has built a life for herself and has remained in good spirits.

Recently, Amber shared a video from her scenic Bermuda vacation.

Feeling daring, Amber dived into the pool by jumping off a cliff.

MAFS alum Amber Bowles lives it up in Bermuda

Amber Bowles took to Instagram to give followers brief insight into her trip to Bermuda.

In a quick video, Amber was filmed in a colorful bikini as she jumped off a cliff and into the water.

Amber captioned the post, “Bermuda, how I loved you! And I even did a little cliff jump!”

Amber Bowles reveals her celebrity crush

Amber recently hopped on a social media trend as she revealed her celebrity crush.

The trend involves posting the celebrity you used to have a big crush on and then revealing the person you actually ended up with.

Amber put her own spin on the trend since she’s still single and ended up with herself.

In Amber’s post, the video began with several images of comedian Marlon Wayans, who Amber revealed was her first celeb crush.

The video then swapped to photos of herself as the person she ended up with.

Amber captioned the post, “Saw this trend and loved this trend. But I ended up with me soooo 🤷🏻‍♀️ I could have done worse 🤣 @marlonwayans was my first crush though 🤭😍.”

Amber’s friends and fans react to her post

Amber’s followers and fellow MAFS stars reacted to Amber’s take on the trend with supportive comments.

MAFS Season 12 star Clara Berghaus, who also ended up single after her divorce from Ryan Oubre, wrote, “Okay but isn’t ending up with yourself the best tho.”

Amber replied, “It is really the best.”

MAFS Season 14 star Lindsey Georgoulis, who got divorced from MAFS spouse Mark Maher, wrote, “I love this, but TBH I was kind of hoping for Lenny.”

Amber agreed, writing, “He really should have been featured.”

One commenter referred to Amber’s caption and tumultuous relationship with Matt Gwynne on Married at First Sight, writing, “Judging from certain past TV shows I’ve seen, you could’ve done a lot worse.”

Other comments included, ‘Ok Amber,” “You truly are beautiful!!,” and “This makes so much sense.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.