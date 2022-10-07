Amanza Smith sizzles in tiny red bikini

Amanza Smith sizzled in a red hot bikini in a new snap. Pic credit: @amanzasmith/Instagram

Selling Sunset star, Amanza Smith looked red hot as she sizzled in a stunning new photo shared with fans.

The gorgeous mother-of-two took to social media to share a preview of her outfit, showing off a tiny red string bikini top.

The barely-there design featured two strings that crossed in the front and wrapped around in stylish halterneck fashion, where they tied in the back to keep the top in place. It showed off Amanza’s incredible toned body, which she keeps in great shape.

In the photo, which was posted to Instagram Stories, a brightly colored cover-up featuring a busy print could be seen partially covering Amanza’s arm as she snapped the selfie. Though difficult to distinguish the pattern from the photograph, two smiley faces can be seen on the sleeve.

She accessorized the look with a trendy pair of thick-rimmed white shades featuring a cutout pattern and a large red cross on the side. She also wore silver necklaces of varying lengths and a tiny nose stud.

The Netflix star, who joined Selling Sunset in Season 2, looked beach ready as her gorgeous dark hair was flawlessly braided and fastened back into a bun.

Amanza Smith steps out in a futuristic catsuit

Amanza continues to wow her 1.1 million Instagram followers with an array of stunning looks posted to her feed. However, it’s not always just bikinis, as she proved recently with a more futuristic fit.

Rocking a silver snakeskin catsuit, she looked totally out of this world.

The garment featured padded shoulders, which gave a pointed finish, and the sleeves covered her arms and hands entirely as they morphed into a glove.

She accessorized with a pair of dark visor-style shades and a colorful bag that contrasted against the silver suit nicely, providing a pop of color.

The Selling Sunset star joked in her caption writing, “Hi my name is Amanza and I’m a super hero. My powers are still being formulated but so far I’m real good at attempting to make funny captions.”

Amanza isn’t ready to introduce her boyfriend on Selling Sunset

One thing Amanda hasn’t been sharing on Instagram is her current relationship. Unlike some of her co-stars, she has kept this on the down low and away from prying eyes and Netflix cameras.

Speaking to People earlier this year, the ex-wife of NFL star Ralph Brown shared that while she is happy in her relationship, she isn’t quite ready to broadcast her latest romance.

“He’s just an amazing human. Hopefully, one day I will feel comfortable to share with the world, but for now, I like having him private,” she expressed. “It’s really the only thing in my life that people don’t know about fully. … People have taken pictures of us when we are out in public. People know. I just choose not to purposely prance it in front of the media.”

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix.