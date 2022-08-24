Amanza Smith is ‘Queenin’ in sexy swimwear on a boat 

Amanza Smith looks amazing while posing in an animal print swimsuit on vacation. Pic credit: @amanzasmith/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith looked incredible while enjoying a sunny summer day on a cruise ship.

The Selling Sunset cast recently got busy filming Season 6 of the show after it was revealed that Netflix had renewed the hit reality show for two additional seasons.

But Amanza, who joined The Oppenheim Group in Season 2, understands the importance of working and playing hard.

The mother of two looked fierce and fit as she enjoyed the sea breeze and a little Caribbean sun on vacation.

The star has been sharing snaps with her followers on Instagram, including the many bikinis she packed for her lavish trip.

Amanza recently took to her Instagram Stories to showcase videos of herself lounging by the pool and partying with friends while on a Virgin Voyages cruise.

Amanza Smith sizzles in plunging swimsuit while on Caribbean vacation

Amanza showed off her sensational figure, striking several poses while on the cruise ship deck in a video posted to Instagram.

The realtor looked fierce in a low-cut one-piece swimsuit and matching coverup. Her brown hair was casually styled in a low bun, and sparkly high heels accentuated her long, lean legs.

In the photo series, Amanza posed in different areas of the ship deck, including next to a giant chess set, while a song from Beyoncé’s latest album played.

A couple of Amanza’s Selling Sunset co-stars took to the comment section in support of the impromptu photoshoot.

Emma Hernan commented with five fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Davina Potratz left four fire emojis and two red heart emojis on the post.

In addition to time spent relaxing poolside, Amanza was also spotted partying it up with friends. The Netflix star danced the night away at the pop-up nightclub Fluid.

According to the company’s Instagram account, Fluid “celebrates beauty, inclusivity and fluidity” and hosts “far-out disco parties for free-spirited people.”

Amanza has shared lots of snaps while on vacation. But it looked like the Caribbean cruise may have been just a girl’s trip.

It appears that Amanza’s secret boyfriend was not in attendance.

Amanza isn’t ready to introduce her boyfriend on Selling Sunset

Unlike some of her co-stars, Amanza has kept her current relationship quiet and far away from prying eyes and Netflix cameras.

Speaking to People earlier this year, the ex-wife of NFL star Ralph Brown shared that while she is happy in her relationship, she isn’t quite ready to broadcast her latest romance.

“He’s just an amazing human. Hopefully, one day I will feel comfortable to share with the world, but for now, I like having him private. It’s really the only thing in my life that people don’t know about fully. … People have taken pictures of us when we are out in public. People know. I just choose not to purposely prance it in front of the media.”

Selling Sunset Seasons 1 through 5 are streaming on Netflix.