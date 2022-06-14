Amani Randall “still in shock” about son Reign Randall

Amani Randall is in awe of son Reign Randall after giving birth at the beginning of June. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani Randall gave birth to her and Woody’s son Reign Randall in early June.

Recently, Amani shared her first main page post with Reign.

Amani gushed over her bundle of joy in the sweet message.

Amani Randall shares photo of ‘sweet baby boy’ Reign Randall

Amani Randall took to Instagram to share a photo of her adorable baby Reign Randall.

In the photo, Reign made direct eye contact with the camera as he snuggled up in a blanket with his tiny hands visible as he got cozy on the couch.

Amani gushed about Reign in her caption, “Reign said he heard y’all was looking for him. #hereigo 😜. I’m still in shock every time that I look at him. It’s amazing to know that I grew him in my body and brought him earth side.

Concluding her caption, Amani wrote, “My sweet baby boy, Reign Amir Randall. I promise to love you forever. 🤎 📸: Grandma @velvetwater #reignamir #therandallway #newborn #homebirth #gemini #june3rd.”

MAFS stars show love to Amani Randall and son Reign Randall

Amani has many friends within the Married at First Sight franchise, and several stars flocked to the comments to react to her precious post.

Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis, who has two kids with MAFS spouse Doug Hehner commented, “He’s so beautiful. I hope you’re feeling good! I feel like ALL FOCUS goes on baby after pregnancy and delivery & sometimes mamas are happy but HURTIN’… hope your recovery is going smooth!”

Amani replied, “thanks, Jamie! I’m definitely happy but hurting. I’m feeling good mentally though. Just waiting for my body to catch up. I appreciate you!”

Woody Randall, Amani’s husband and Reign’s father, commented, “My favorite guy,” with an angel baby emoji.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star, Paige Banks wrote, “Cutie patootie.”

MAFS expert Dr. Viviana, who won’t be retiring to the series for MAFS Season 15, commented with three kissy emojis. She later wrote, “Has he started a hat collection yet?” in reference to Woody’s wall of hats from the show.

Amani teased, “he has a few already.”

Karen Landry-Williams, Amani’s friend and MAFS Season 11 costar, commented, “Hey sweet baby. Look at him chillin.”

Karen’s MAFS husband, Miles, and Amani’s husband, Woody, were good friends before signing up for MAFS, and it appears Miles and Karen will have an aunt and uncle role in Reign’s life.

Amani replied to Karne’s comment, writing, “hey auntie K.”

MAFS star Deonna McNeill, who has a one-year-old son, wrote, “hay cutie pie!”

Miles Williams sweetly wrote, “man, i’m still amazed. Can’t wait to meet him. & can’t NOBODY tell you NOTHIN, Mani! hope you’re resting and receiving all the love.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.