Amani Randall shares adorable photos of ‘camera-ready’ son Reign

Amani Randall became a fan favorite after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 11.

Amani Randall recently warmed followers’ hearts with several photos of her son Reign Randall.

Amani gave birth to Reign in June, and followers love seeing Amani and Woody with their bundle of joy.

As Reign grows up, Amani has documented the journey, and she recently did just that with an adorable set of photos.

In the photos, Reign was dressed up in overalls and a cap.

Amani noted how camera-ready and photogenic Reign appears to be.

These photos arrived shortly after Amani joined Reign in a special photo, bathed in ethereal white.

Amani Randall celebrates ‘Sonday’ with photos of Reign Randall

Amani Randall made followers swoon over the adorableness of her baby in her recent photoshoot.

The first photo featured Reign appearing like he was sitting on a wood stool while wearing pants held up by suspenders and glasses, and a hat. The camera captured Reign letting out a yawn.

The second photo showed Reign laying down and making eye contact with the camera on a plush rug in his suspender ensemble.

The third photo saw Reign again striking a pose on the wooden stool in his suspenders and hat.

Amani captioned the post, “#Sonday Mood. Are babies supposed to be so camera ready? 😂🥲. Comment your favorite picture of your nephew! Mine is the first one of him yawning. @juston03 made my baby look like he was sitting all by himself like a big boy. 🥹.”

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

MAFS stars react to Reign Randall’s photoshoot

Several MAFS stars reacted to Amani’s post, including her husband and Reign’s father, Woody Randall.

Woody commented, “My guy. Lil buddy ready!”

Amani replied, “he stay ready.”

Woody and Amani’s MAFS Season 11 costar Karen Landry-Williams wrote, “it’s the glasses for meeee.”

MAFS vet Jamie Otis commented, “Omg that first pic.”

MAFS Season 5 star Anthony D’amico commented, “amazing!!!”

Henry Rodriguez and Olivia Cornu, who both appeared on Amani and Woody’s season of Married at First Sight, left comments.

Henry wrote, “I can’t…” and Olivia commented with heart-eyed emojis, “Reign!!”

MAFS Season 14 star Jasmina Outar commented, “Stahhhhpit! My heart can’t take it.”

Other comments included “OMG,” and “ALL. OF. THEM!!! He is so beautiful and chocolate! & I am so happy for your guys! [pink heart emojis] #SocialMediaAuntie #FromAFan lol.”

