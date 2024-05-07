Amani has MAFS fans in their feelings with a ‘man crush’ post for Woody

Amani Aliyya had Married at First Sight fans in their feelings after she dedicated a sweet post to her husband, Woody Randall.

The cute couple is still going strong after meeting as strangers in Season 11 and falling in love on the popular lifetime show.

Woody and Amani are proof that the MAFS process can prove successful if both people are committed to the process.

We knew on their wedding day that they were a match made in heaven, and there’s a reason they are arguably everyone’s favorite MAFS couple.

Most recently, Amani shared a man crush post for her hubby that garnered plenty of comments from her followers.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The busy mom of two young boys opened up about having a husband who makes her feel “safe” and gushed about how much he does for their family.

Amani Aliyya dedicates a man crush post to her husband, Woody Randall

Amani is giving her husband his flowers right now, and we love to see it.

The MAFS star posted several photos on Instagram to kick off the week with her “#mancrushmonday” for Woody.

Amani reflected on a sweet moment over the weekend, noting that at one point, Woody asked if she needed anything, and she said, “a hug.”

“He came over and hugged me tight and I just started crying 😭 I clearly needed the hug more than I knew,” said Amani. “In that moment, I felt safe. Safe to feel and safe to be seen.”

Before ending the lengthy post, the mom of two had an important message for women who want to get married and start a family.

“It’s so important that you choose who you have children with wisely,” said the MAFS star. “If he can’t carry you before the kids there’s no way you’ll survive the postpartum period.”

MAFS fans are in their feelings over Woody and Amani

After Amani shared her post online, people rushed to the comments to commend the couple on their beautiful marriage.

We spotted MAFS alum Paige Banks in the comments, with some words for the couple, such as “So important to have a present and supportive partner. Love to see this!”

“I love y’all’s dynamic. Most will not understand how hard it is to raise to small children every day with intention. Let alone having a partner that sees you! I love this for yall!” said someone else.

An Instagram user noted, “3 things Woody gon do; dress fresh, take care of his family, and love on his wife the way SHE needs to be loved. ❤️.”

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Woody also responded to his wife’s sweet post honoring him by writing. “I love this sweets. I’m always hold us down.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.