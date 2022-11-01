Amani and Woody Randall show off superhero costumes with baby Reign

Amani and Woody Randall became fan favorites on Married at First Sight Season 11. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani and Woody celebrated their first Halloween with Reign Randall in a super way.

The adorable family of three wore matching costumes as they paid homage to Pixar’s The Incredibles.

The Incredibles wasn’t Woody’s only costume, as he also recently dressed up as rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Amani and Woody have been loving parenthood with their precious son, as was apparent this Halloween.

The couple often shares sweet moments with Reign on social media with their thousands of followers.

Amani and Woody’s Halloween post received over 40k likes as they transitioned from pajamas into superhero costumes.

Amani, Woody, and Reign Randall look incredible in Halloween costumes

Woody and Amani took to Instagram to share their Halloween transformation with followers.

The video began with Amani and Woody wearing striped pajamas while Woody held Reign in his hands. Reign also wore comfy clothes in a similar hue to his parents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Audio, over the video, declared, “Halloween is coming. You have to get ready.”

Woody and Amani then jumped as the video cut to their matching Halloween costumes.

The trio matched in red and black as they channeled Pixar’s super family, The Incredibles.

The three wore black masks and red, black, orange, and yellow body suits.

The couple captioned the post, “The Randall’s as The Incredibles.”

Woody also shared several more photos in his Mr. Incredible costume as he, Amani, and Reign enjoyed Halloween decor.

Earlier, Woody shared a photo and video in his Kendrick Lamar costume. Woody wore a white collared tee and pants along with a crown of thorns similar to the one Kendrick is often wearing.

Woody captioned the post, “‘Are you happy for me!’ Happy Halloween 🎃 Today I channeled my inner Kendrick Lamar.”

Woody Randall pops Chandon bottle

Woody promoted Chandon in early October.

The MAFS star posed in ripped denim and a white collared top, completing the look with stylish tan sunglasses. He continued to prove that he and Amani are among MAFS’ most fashionable members.

Woody looked relaxed as he opened the bottle and poured it into a branded glass with Chandon written on it.

The clip ended with Woody taking a sip as Drake’s Champagne Poetry played over the video.

Woody captioned the post, “Fried chicken festival vibez @friedchcknfest. Sponsored by @chandon. The vip lounge dope are whatever!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.