Amani Aliyya celebrates birthday weekend in Napa Valley

Amani Aliyya thanked her husband, Woody Randall, for planning a great birthday trip. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani Aliyya was living her best life during her birthday celebration this year.

The MAFS fan favorite enjoyed a weekend in Napa with her husband Woody and friends.

Amani also received well wishes from friends and fans on social media as she and Woody shared videos from their fun-filled weekend.

Amani gained a large following and many supporters after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 11 in New Orleans.

She was matched with Woody Randall, and the two managed to have one of the best love stories of the franchise.

Woody and Amani remained married and even expanded their family with a son when Amani gave birth to Reign Randall in June.

Amani and Woody enjoy a wonderful birthday trip

Amani took to Instagram to share a video from her first day in Napa Valley.

The video began with Amani going wine tasting in a curve-hugging jumpsuit with Woody and friends.

Amani captioned the post, “Day one in Napa Valley! Visited @j.mosswinery and had a wonderful afternoon. My favorite was the Red label Cabernet. I highly suggest this winery for red wine drinkers. 👌🏾Next stop was @californiabrandyhouse for a brandy flight! I recommend the California brandy flight to get a variety.”

Thanking Woody, Amani wrote, “Shout out to my hubby for planning this trip and my bestie @bumblewiththebee for joining us!”

Amani shared photos on her Instagram Stories, including her and Woody smiling in all white.

Amani Aliyya twerks in Napa Valley

Woody shared a video of him and Amani singing in the car during the birthday trip.

Woody noted the wealthy vibe of those in the car, writing over the photo, “Headed out. It’s giving, rich aunties and rich uncle.”

Woody also shared videos from their trip to Napa.

He began his caption, writing, “Amani’s Birthday weekend. I love celebrating my queen. I hope you enjoy each and every day.”

Woody and Amani also showed off some dance moves while enjoying an outdoor excursion in Napa.

He captioned the post, “Just know Napa A vibe.”

Woody and Amani appear to continue falling in love as they proudly raise their baby boy Reign Randall.

Reign celebrated turning three months old a week ago and continues to warm hearts as Amani and Woody share their parenting journey.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.