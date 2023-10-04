Amanda Wilhelm reveals relationship status with the guy she was ‘talking to’ post-Razvan breakup

Amanda Wilhelm wants to clear the air regarding the guy she began “talking to” during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All.

Part 2 of the Tell All brought Season 6 to a close and provided the typical drama that viewers have become accustomed to.

Once the cast members left the stage, TLC’s cameras kept rolling as they followed Jasmine Pineda, Gino Palazzolo, Christian Allgood, David Dangerfield, Statler Riley, Riley Diego, and Meisha Johnson backstage.

During their time on stage, Amanda and Razvan Ciocoi revealed they had ended their romantic relationship.

Then, during a brief chat with producers, Amanda unveiled some shocking information about her relationship status following her and Razvan’s split.

“I’m glad that I got this over with. I don’t know that there’s a possibility that Razvan and I will be together in the future, but you know, I’m not gonna just wait around, you know, until he’s ready. And also, too, I’m kind of talking to someone else,” Amanda divulged with a laugh.

“Razvan doesn’t know, and I didn’t want to hurt his feelings, so I didn’t mention that,” she added. “We’ll see what the future holds, but right now, I’m just happy.”

So, did Amanda move on with another man right after breaking it off with Razvan? According to her, it wasn’t that serious.

Amanda Wilhelm tells 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day fans she was only ‘getting to know’ the guy she started talking to after breaking up with Razvan

Taking to her Instagram Story following Sunday night’s final installment of the Tell All, Amanda set the record straight about her love life post-Razvan.

“Just a little fyi for ppl,” Amanda wrote. “When the tell all was filmed it had been about 10 months or so since Razvan and I had broken up.”

Amanda explained her relationship with the guy she was “talking to” after breaking up with Razvan. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

Amanda continued to explain that according to her description of “talking to someone,” she was in the stages of getting to know him better and nothing more.

“That being said, when I said I was kinda talking to someone it meant that I was getting to know them on a more personal level not that I was dating someone new,” Amanda continued, adding her current relationship status.

“I am single,” the widowed mom of two confided.

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers may have surmised that the mystery man Amanda was talking to could have been Cody Alves, the man she was linked to earlier this year.

While rumors swirled that Amanda and Cody were an item, he spoke with In Touch and insisted, “We are just friends. Amanda and I have never dated or even met.”

Where do Amanda and Razvan stand today?

Ultimately, Amanda blamed Razvan for being too focused on his career and himself for their split, claiming he couldn’t give her what she needed at that time.

That wasn’t enough for Amanda, and a few weeks after she arrived back in the U.S. after visiting him in Romania, they went their separate ways.

As Amanda told host Shaun Robinson, she and Razvan have remained friends, although they’re no longer romantically involved. They even follow each other on Instagram and have liked each other’s recent posts.

As Amanda said, Razvan has indeed stayed focused on his career. On his Instagram feed, he’s been busy with modeling, songwriting, and his personal training business, and judging by the feedback he receives online, Razvan will have no trouble snagging himself another girlfriend.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8/7 on TLC.