Amanda Wilhelm reveals her relationship status and shares biggest regret

Amanda Wilhelm seems much happier now that she’s not being bashed every day by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans.

The season is over, and now the reality TV newbie can breathe a sigh of relief and let her guard down.

Amanda has been opening up about her life to her social media followers, and most recently, she revealed her relationship status and shared a major regret.

The 31-year-old widower has been through a lot in the past few years after losing her husband, Jason, to cancer.

It certainly didn’t help that she jumped into a romance with Razvan Ciocoi, whom she met online before she could properly grieve her husband’s death.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Romanian model was head over heels in love with Amanda, but it was obvious to everyone watching the show that she wasn’t on the same page.

Razvan was a sweetheart and tried to be patient with the mom of two, who constantly compared him to her husband.

However, viewers weren’t as forgiving and slammed Amanda for leaving her kids and going to Romania to meet Razvan. The trip didn’t go well, and she broke his heart, but now that’s all in the past.

Is Amanda Wilhelm dating again after her split from Razvan Ciocoi?

Razvan finally had his dream fulfilled when he arrived in the U.S. several days ago, but people immediately warned him to stay away from Amanda.

We don’t know if the exes met up, but if they did, they were smart enough not to reconcile.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked about Amanda’s relationship status, and she confessed to being single.

The TLC personality confessed at the Tell All that she was dating someone else after her split from Razvan, but she never revealed the mystery man, and it seems that budding romance fizzled out.

Meanwhile, Amanda’s personal life isn’t the only thing that has changed since her stint on the show. She now has a change of address as well.

While filming 90 Day Fiance, she lived in Eunice, Louisiana, but recently revealed that she has moved to West Virginia for a fresh new start.

Amanda Wilhelm Q&A. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Amanda Wilhelm talks about her biggest regret

Meanwhile, Amanda was also asked about her “biggest regret” during the Q&A, and it seems she was referencing her late husband when she responded to the question.

“Not soaking up the memories & time from my past,” shared Amanda. “We often live life like we have forever but we don’t.”

Amanda Wilhelm shares a major regret. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

She also encouraged her Instagram followers to live life to the fullest and reminded people, “We get one life to live & tomorrow isn’t promised.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.