Amanda Stanton stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Amanda Stanton showed off her green minidress and dark hair with her Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Green is the new… black? Amanda Stanton is back with her latest look – dark locks, a mint green dress, and matching makeup to tie it all together.

The Bachelor Season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise contestant first started her public “journey for love” on the show six years ago. She was first seen on Ben Higgins‘ season in 2016 and then went on Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite never finding a lasting relationship on the show, she is now happily engaged to Michael Fogel.

Stanton shared her latest ‘minidress look’ with her followers

Stanton shared a new look on her Instagram that consisted of close-up and full-outfit shots. The first picture showed the contestant’s caramel-y dark brown hair, for which she tagged @hairby_chrissy.

It also showed off Stanton’s “Euphoria-style” makeup that incorporated green eyeshadow under her eyes and facial gems in the outside corners. She tagged makeup artist @mua_nat in the photo to give credit for their work as well.

The second photo showed a full shot of Stanton’s mint green dress, which featured a ribbed design and a button-up style that she had mostly unbuttoned. The long sleeve dress came to Stanton’s mid-thigh and the color complemented the matching color of her eye makeup.

Stanton also tagged the clothing brand Lovers and Friends in the full-shot glam photo.

In the caption, Stanton said that she was now ready for the Revolve Festival over the weekend. The festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday in La Quinta, California, and is one of the more exclusive events at Coachella.

“quick stop to @hairby_chrissy & now she’s ready for the weekend #RevolveFestival @revolve,” she wrote.

Stanton’s latest change from well-known blonde to new brunette

While Stanton became known for having long, blonde hair on The Bachelor, she recently decided to switch things up. In early March, the contestant and mama of two officially took it to “the dark side” with her hairstylist, Chrissy Rasmussen.

Stanton ended her blonde era with a caption that referenced Taylor Swift’s classic bop – “The old Amanda can’t come to the phone right now @hairby_chrissy.”

Although Stanton has switched up her signature hairdo’, she’s still unsure of what color she wants her hair to be for her wedding day with Fogel. In another post after dying it dark, she posted a throwback photo with blonde highlights to ask her followers for their opinions.

“Ok so the question is: blonde or brunette for the wedding?!”

Stanton may not have all the details ironed out for her wedding quite yet, but at least she will be “Revolve Fest ready” this upcoming weekend with her latest look.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.