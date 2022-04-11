Amanda Stanton reveals how and when she knew fiance Michael Fogel was ‘the one’

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel knew they had a strong connection. Pic credit: @amanda_stantonn/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise’s Amanda Stanton opened up about when and how she knew Michael Fogel was “the one,” and it appears it was love on the first date.

After three failed Bachelor Nation relationships, Amanda got engaged to Michael after less than a year of dating, and the two have been going strong ever since. The whirlwind relationship had fans begging to know how the two knew this was the real deal.

Amanda answered the long-awaited question in an Instagram Q&A by speaking out about what drew the two together, when they knew they would get married, and special memories from their first few weeks together.

Amanda Stanton knew she would marry Michael Fogel on their first date

Amanda and her fiance Michael got engaged in December of this past year after going public with their romance in February.

Bachelor Nation fans and alumni were surprised but thrilled for the three-time Bachelor franchise star. It appears that the engagement didn’t come as nearly as much as a shock to Amanda, however.

When asked how she knew Michael was “the one,” Amanda shared a detailed note to her Instagram story and her followers.

“I asked Michael recently when he knew…& he said on our first date! And I felt the same,” Amanda wrote.

She continued on to say that she knew chemistry could be mistaken for a stronger feeling, but that it had been different on her first date with Michael.

“With Michael it was more so a sense of trust, comfortability and love for each other over chemistry,” Amanda wrote. “We also always just knew we were on the same page without ever having to question it…we just showed each other mostly through effort and quality time.”

Pic credit: @amanda_stantonn/Instagram

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are engaged

The Bachelor in Paradise star also added that their connection had been strengthened by being solely friends before beginning their relationship. It wasn’t until the two finally met up alone in Aspen that they realized there was more between them.

Despite both Amanda and Michael trying to “play it cool” in the first few weeks of dating, Amanda doubled down on the fact that they both knew where the relationship was headed.

The couple’s initial realization appears to have been right as the two are still going strong and headed down the aisle together.

They recently celebrated their love with a couple’s trip to Cabo San Lucas documented in enviable pictures of the two posing on a boat.

Amanda and Michael have since been open about the wedding planning process as the two get closer to their life as newlyweds.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.