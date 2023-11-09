Amanda responds to critics who accused her of dating Razvan while her late husband was still alive

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 alum Amanda Wilhelm is setting the record straight regarding her and Razvan Ciocoi’s dating timeline.

When we were introduced to Amanda, we learned that she became a young widow after losing her husband, Jason, to cancer.

Soon after Jason’s passing, Amanda met her former boyfriend, Razvan, on TikTok, and they began an overseas relationship.

As their storyline played out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we watched Amanda struggle to commit to Razvan while visiting him in Romania.

The two hit plenty of snags in their relationship, and as we learned during the Tell All, Amanda and Razvan eventually decided to call it quits on their international romance.

Quite a few 90 Day Fiance viewers felt Amanda rushed into her relationship with Razvan too soon after Jason’s passing and thought that she needed therapy, not a new man in her life, to cope.

Amanda Wilhelm explains moving on ‘too soon’ with Razvan Ciocoi following her husband’s passing.

The single mom of two recently took to Instagram, where she went into detail about losing Jason and addressed her critics who have accused her of moving on too soon with Razan after her late husband’s passing.

Amanda uploaded a montage of videos of herself, Jason, and their kids, and in the caption, noted that she “couldn’t face” losing her husband, so she “allowed” herself to get involved with Razvan soon after Jason’s death.

While Amanda received an outpouring of support from her Instagram followers, some critics showed up in the comments to throw some major shade at the reality TV star.

90 Day Fiance critics take aim at Amanda for dating Razvan so soon

One such critic accused Amanda of talking to Razvan before Jason died and talking to someone else while she was dating Razvan.

“Girl…… no comment,” they wrote.

Amanda responded and cleared the air, telling her naysayer, “I was not speaking to anyone while my late husband was alive. I met razvan after. I was also never talking to anyone while I was with Razvan.”

Amanda clarified her dating timeline. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

Another disparager commented that Amanda flew out to meet “some random” just a few months after losing her husband, writing, “That makes 0 sense. Was it really true love with your husband ?????”

Again, Amanda defended herself, telling her critic, “That’s okay that it doesn’t make sense to you. I pray it’s something you never have the misfortune to understand, relate to, or experience.”

Amanda was met with heavy criticism in the comments of her post. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

Following the Tell All, Amanda spoke with TLC producers backstage and explained that after she and Razvan called it off, she began talking to another man.

Amanda says she’s single these days despite ‘talking to’ another man following her split from Razvan

“I don’t know that there’s a possibility that Razvan and I will be together in the future, but you know, I’m not gonna just wait around, you know, until he’s ready,” Amanda shared.

“And also, too, I’m kind of talking to someone else,” Amanda revealed with a laugh.

Amanda added that Razvan wasn’t aware that she was talking to someone else at the time and said that regardless of what her future holds, she was “happy” at the time.

After being questioned on social media about the timeline of her talking to a new man soon after breaking things off with Razvan, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to clarify that she was never dating the mystery man, only talking to him.

“When I said I was kinda talking to someone, it meant that I was getting to know them on a more personal level, not that I was dating someone new,” Amanda told her Instagram followers, adding that currently, she’s single.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.