Amanda Kloots opened up about The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio and where their relationship currently stands

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio set off dating rumors with their dinner date back in December. Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram

The Talk host Amanda Kloots is opening up about her infamous relationship with The Bachelorette Season 17 contestant Michael Allio.

Fans first noticed flirty exchanges on Instagram but the two set off major rumors when the pair brought their relationship offline and met up in Canton, Ohio for a “parent’s night out.”

Bonding over their shared tragedy of losing a spouse and being single parents with young sons, viewers have become invested in their journey at finding love again and have rejoiced at the idea of them exploring a romantic connection.

The Dancing with The Stars alum recently opened up on the subject and set the record straight on the rumored fling with the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite.

Amanda Kloots opens up about her relationship with The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio

Sending the internet into a frenzy when she posted a photo with the single father, Amanda wrote, “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats, and laughs.”

While fans were hoping for a possible new couple, Amanda told E! News, if they really were dating, they “wouldn’t be, like, snapping the picture and posting it.”

Regardless the rumors don’t bother her as the 39-year-old added, “I know it all comes from a good place.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It comes from, you know, he has an incredible support system online and fans all over that just want him to succeed in life and find love again, and I have an amazing group of fans that want the same for me,” the mother-of-one explained later in the interview. “We were both laughing at it, but neither of us were upset by it….People just want us to be happy and find love again. So, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio bonded over losing their spouses

Connecting over an extreme loss, Michael met Amanda earlier in her grief after she lost her husband Nick Cordero back in July 2020 due to COVID-19.

Michael detailed the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Laura Ritter Allio in 2019 during his appearance on Katie Thurston’s season of the reality dating show.

Of their introduction to each other, Amanda explained to Us Weekly, “People in our lives kept telling us both that we should meet based on how much we have in common. So we eventually started connecting over social media.”

While the vibe between the two ABC stars is platonic, she added, “When you are a widow and single parent, it is so wonderful to meet people that are in your same boat. It makes you feel less alone.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.