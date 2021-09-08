Amanda Kloots on DWTS: Who she is and where you can find her on Instagram

Amanda Kloots on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Amanda Kloots was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Amanda Kloots this season on DWTS.

Who is Amanda Kloots on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

Amanda Kloots is the co-host of the daytime talk show The Talk.

She is also a former musical star, and it was there that she met her second husband Nick Cordero. The two performed in Bullets Over Broadway together.

Sadly, Cordero died in 2020 at the age of 41 from COVID-19 complications. The two had a son together.

Kloots had performed in a variety of shows over her career, including Follies, Young Frankenstein, and Good Vibrations. She was also a dancer with the Rockettes.

Kloots appeared just this last week on Broadway when the revival of Waitress honored her late husband, who originated the part of Earl for the stage show.

“@sarabareilles made a small speech about Nick and brought me out onstage to celebrate the new Live Your Life pie and then we all sang Nicks song onstage at the Barrymore Theater,” Kloots wrote. “It was just spectacular! It was a moment that only happens on Broadway; when theater does what it does best, LIVE!”

How can you follow Amanda Kloots on Instagram?

You can follow Amanda Kloots on Instagram at @amandakloots.

She responded to her casting on Dancing with the Stars with a post, saying, “It’s been seven years since I’ve danced and performed. In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host.

“That girl I knew seven years ago I don’t really know anymore but I’m determined to find her again!

“Come with me on this journey, this absolute dream come true, as I join Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars!”

If you follow Kloots on Instagram, you are in for a lot of great pictures and videos of her son.

Amanda Kloots has over 677,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after she begins her journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.