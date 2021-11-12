Amanda Kloots offering Dancing with the Stars fans prizes to vote for her

Amanda Kloots and Alan on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Amanda Kloots and her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten have fans upset as they seem to be promoting a contest in exchange for votes.

This isn’t the first time a pro dancer this season has seemed to try to get around the voting system, but might be the worst of the two.

Here is what Amanda and Alan are offering people who vote for her to win Dancing with the Stars.

Alan Bersten offering lessons if DWTS fans vote for Amanda Kloots

Amanda offered up an opportunity for her fans via her Instagram Stories.

This was called the VOTE for Amanda Alan Contest and it seems it is a weekly contest.

This week’s prize was for a Zoom Dance Class with Alan Bersten, and it offered this to multiple winners.

To have a chance to win, people had to vote for Amanda during the live show, 10 times by text and 10 times on the website. The voters then had to screenshot the votes and send them to a specific Instagram account.

Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram

This Instagram member calls herself “just a fan supporting her fave.”

There are weekly winners that are announced every Monday.

Pic credit: @sunshine.bersten/Instagram

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten ended up safe after the night’s fan votes came in.

This isn’t the first time someone this season seemed a bit shady when asking for fan votes.

Sasha Farber made a post on his IG account that taught Dancing with the Stars fans how to cheat to vote for their favorites.

He basically told fans they could create fake accounts and vote as much as they wanted.

Pic credit: @sashafarber1/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars controversy this season

Fans online have already been complaining about this season seeming “rigged.”

There are people who think that the show is “rigged” to make JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson the winners.

#DWTS A RIGGED SHOW. ITS SO OBVIOUS THEYRE GOING TO MAKE JOJO AND JENNA THE WINNERS. IM ANNOYED pic.twitter.com/1yVW2oqE1L — Lexus✨ (@lexussssssssb) November 9, 2021

However, most of the people who are complaining are just made because their favorites went home and people they don’t like stayed on the show.

Tell me again how this show isn’t rigged? Melanie C did not deserve to go home and neither would have Olivia. #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS pic.twitter.com/f6Qrt4IUIZ — I said what I said (@ACanadianHayden) October 19, 2021

However, with the promise of personal dance lessons with a pro by Amanda Kloots and Sasha Farber teaching people how to cheat to get their favorites to the finals, things don’t look very honest on Dancing with the Stars right now.

The DWTS semifinals kick off next Monday as each remaining couple will dance twice for one judge and then there will be a double elimination.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.