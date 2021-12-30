Alyssa Lopez is beach-ready in a tiny bikini and Big Brother alums can’t stop complimenting her

Former Big Brother cast member Alyssa Lopez played the game in Summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23 is causing quite a stir with a new photo she shared online.

And the former houseguest made everyone aware that she really enjoys the warm weather down in Miami, Florida.

Since appearing as a member of the BB23 cast, Alyssa has made many appearances around the country for cast reunions and charity events.

But for this particular social media post, it’s just Alyssa showing that she is definitely beach-ready.

Alyssa Lopez gets a lot of compliments from Big Brother alums

“Homegirl didn’t come to play,” fellow BB23 cast member Hannah Chaddha commented on Alyssa’s post.

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather followed that up by posting, “This pic is lava 🔥🔥.”

Other Big Brother houseguests, including Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell, also said positive things about the new photo.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Below is a look at just a few of the comments of support from Alyssa’s followers.

Alyssa Lopez from BB23 has a lot of supporters. Pic credit: @alooopezzz/Instagram

Alyssa Lopez nearly made it to the end on Big Brother 23

During the Summer 2021 Big Brother season, Alyssa was part of several strong alliances, but she didn’t figure out that The Cookout existed until it was too late.

Alyssa was the last houseguest to survive who wasn’t in The Cookout, making it to seventh place before she was voted out of the Big Brother house. As a member of the BB23 jury, Alyssa then voted for Xavier Prather to be the winner over Derek Frazier.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 coming out soon

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is airing on CBS during Winter 2022. The network decided to bring back the celebrity version of its reality competition show, with the intent to have this show compete against the Winter Olympics over on NBC.

CBS even has an episode of Celebrity Big Brother scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday to tap into an audience that will be starved for new programming on game day.

The bad news is that the reveal of the CBBUSA3 cast won’t happen for a while, but at least it gives Big Brother fans something to look forward to watching this winter.

Once the names of the celebrities get revealed, we expect many former houseguests to weigh in with their thoughts and predictions about how the season will play out.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS.