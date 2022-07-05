Alyssa Ellman wears skimpy striped bikini for Fourth of July

Married at First Sight star Alyssa Ellman wears summer attire. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, where she became a notorious villain but still managed to develop a fan base.

Recently, the MAFS star got festive for the Fourth of July while showing off her summer body.

Wearing a blue and white striped bikini, Alyssa was all smiles to celebrate America.

Alyssa Ellman bares skin in Fourth of July bikini

Alyssa Ellman took to her Instagram stories to share a bikini pic.

In the photo, Alyssa appeared in nature with lots of greenery.

Alyssa angled the camera upwards to show off her tanned chest and toned abdomen as she smirked with her hair hanging down.

The bikini top and matching strappy bottoms featured a blue and white striped design, and she completed the look with layered necklaces featuring a butterfly, blue heart, and “ACE.”

Along with the bikini shot, Alyssa included an American flag sticker in the corner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa also shared a lakeside photo as she swapped the bikini for a casual summer outfit.

Alyssa posed with a loved one while wearing ripped denim shorts, a white thick strapped crop top, and sandals. She wrapped a sweater across her body and smiled, with her hair looking curled and voluminous.

The photo offered a stunning view as Alyssa posed in front of a clear blue lake with trees along the rim and a gorgeous sunset in the distance.

Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman got divorced early on Married at First Sight Season 14

Alyssa Ellman had a brief but memorable stint on Married at First Sight Season 14.

While many MAFS spouses weren’t attracted to their match on the wedding day, Alyssa made history as the first person to refuse to stay with their spouse on the wedding night.

Chris Collette immediately turned off Alyssa, and while she was insistent that physical appearance wasn’t the only reason, it seemed clear to viewers that she had judged Chris by his looks and refused to get to know him further.

Despite her lack of attraction both outwardly and inwardly, Alyssa still agreed to go on the honeymoon with Chris and the rest of the cast.

On the honeymoon, Alyssa attempted to spend as little time as possible with Chris, and eventually, Chris realized Alyssa had no intention of making the marriage work.

When the couple returned from the honeymoon, Chris asked for a divorce, and the pair parted ways long before Decision Day.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.