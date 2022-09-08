Alyssa Ellman in fiery red cowboy boots shows off cowgirl style

Alyssa Ellman appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman channeled her inner cowgirl with her recent post.

Alyssa has made it clear in the past that she’s attracted to cowboys, and it seems she is also drawn to cowgirl fashion.

The MAFS star highlighted her legs in her vibrant ensemble.

The post received compliments from viewers as Alyssa continues to grow her social media platform.

During her time on Married at First Sight, Alyssa was largely viewed as a villain, but it appears she’s also got fans.

Alyssa currently has nearly 10k followers.

MAFS star Alyssa Ellman rocks bright red cowboy boots

Alyssa Ellman took to Instagram for her latest country share.

In the opening photo, Alyssa leaned against a car with an open trunk and a black flag featuring a skull and bones clad in a cowboy hat.

Alyssa looked off to the side with her hair curled and hanging down.

She wore a white crop top with a cowboy hat icon and the words “Yee haw” in red.

Alyssa paired the crop top with a ripped denim mini skirt and a brown belt with a silver belt buckle.

Alyssa completed the look with hot red cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with a red fabric in her hand. Alyssa’s red manicure matched the red accents in her outfit.

In the second photo, Alyssa smiled at the camera, and in the fourth and final photo, she held a bottle in her hand while wearing her cowboy hat.

Alyssa captioned the post with lyrics from Kenny Chesney’s song American Kids. She wrote, “We were Jesus save me, Blue jean baby, Born in the USA, Trailer park truck stop, Faded little map dots.”

Alyssa Ellman’s post receives positive reactions from followers

Alyssa received lots of encouragement in the comment section of her post.

A commenter wrote, “Pretty girl.”

Another fan expressed, “I literally love your vibe can we please be friends!!”

Alyssa replied, “yes girl! I love new friends! And thank you!!!!”

One commenter wrote, “This is [fire]” with several fire emojis.

Other comments included “stunning as always,” “Beautiful as always!!!!,” and “Seriously beautiful!!!!!!!!!!”

After her disastrous marriage with Chris Collette, speedy divorce, and heaps of backlash, Alyssa appears to be moving on while remaining friends with a few of her MAFS costars.

Time will tell if she finds love with her dream cowboy type now that she’s returned to single life.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.