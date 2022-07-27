Alyssa Ellman and Noi Phommasak enjoy beach day in bikinis

Alyssa Ellman and Noi Phommasak are single after getting married on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman and Noi Phommasak recently enjoyed a summer day by the beach.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 costars flaunted their summer bodies in sunny pics.

Alyssa and Noi both ended up single after their time on MAFS Season 14, with only Boston couple Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode remaining married.

Alyssa was divorced from Chris Collette shortly after the honeymoon and after refusing to get to know Chris from the wedding day forward.

Noi agreed to stay married to Steve Moy on Decision Day, and by the MAFS reunion they were one of two couples still married. However, Noi and Steve eventually divorced and had a public falling out on social media.

Now, Alyssa and Noi have formed a bond as they spend summertime together.

Alyssa Ellman and Noi Phommasak show off fit figures in bikinis

Alyssa Ellman linked up with Noi Phommasak and friends for a day at Duxbury Beach.

In a photo Alyssa posted to Instagram, she posed between a friend on one side of her and Noi on the other.

Alyssa and Noi flaunted their summer bodies in bikinis, looking fit and fun as they flung their hands in the air.

Noi, who often wore lavender and pastel on Married at First Sight, placed her hands in the air while wearing a strapless ruffled pastel bikini top and light bikini bottoms. Noi flashed her pearly white with a high ponytail.

Alyssa also wore two separate colors in her bikini, with a strappy low-cut bikini top in a dark blue shade and light skimpy bikini bottoms.

Alyssa smiled while giving a peace sign as she showed off her toned torso, belly piercing, and beach waves.

Vast water, greenery, and a cloudy sky could be seen in the backdrop of the MAFS stars photo.

Alyssa captioned the post, “Wanna play mermaids?,” with a mermaid emoji.

Alyssa Ellman says ‘keep calm’ in neutral-toned swimwear

Alyssa often enjoys sharing bikini shots with her almost 10k followers on Instagram.

In a previous shot, Alyssa lounged by a large pool as the sun glistened on her skin.

Alyssa wore a busty tan bikini top and white bikini bottoms and completed the look with a light tan hat that featured a printed fabric.

Alyssa captioned the post, “Keep calm my Instagram is public so you can still stalk me.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.