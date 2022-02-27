Allegra Miles on American Idol: Who is the new contestant and where can you find her on Instagram?

Allegra Miles on The Voice. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol returns tonight with its 20th anniversary season and a new set of young singing hopefuls will try to find fame thanks to the reality singing competition.

One of the new singers is someone reality singing competition fans might recognize.

Allegra Miles will try to punch her ticket to Hollywood on American Idol just a couple of years after trying her hand on The Voice, NBC’s hit reality singing competition series.

Here is what you need to know about Allegra Miles.

Who is Allegra Miles on American Idol?

Allegra Miles is a 19-year-old singer who is one of the new American Idol contestants and this isn’t her first time singing on television.

Allegra also competed on The Voice on NBC in Season 18.

In her blind auditions round, Allegra sang Use Somebody by Kings of Leon. Both Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson turned and she ended up joining Team Nick.

Allegra was very successful as well, making it all the way to the Top 9.

Along the way, she sang How Will I Know by Whitney Houston, Chandelier by Sia, New York State of Mind by Billy Joel, Overjoyed by Stevie Wonder, and In My Blood by Shawn Mendes.

Now, she is trying her hand on American Idol.

After leaving The Voice, Allegra kept making music. She released four singles including Eyes, Lonely, Ecstasy, and Lies.

She also has a music video for Lies.

Allegra Miles - Lies (Official Video)

The song is about a girl being catfished by a predator, and being led into an abusive and manipulative relationship. She also revealed this is something that happened to her in real life on her Instagram account.

How can you follow Allegra Miles on Instagram?

American Idol fans can follow Allegra Miles on Instagram at @allegramiles.

She has over 41,500 followers and over 300 posts.

In the post about the catfishing incident, Allegra wrote, “i am so grateful to be alive. i’ve overcome multiple experiences that have changed my perspective on life, and how truly lucky i am to BE alive.

“I’ve learned that trauma changes you, but eventually for the better — I see and internalize the beauty in the world around me so much clearer and I have gratitude for this life every single day – I will never take it for granted.”

Allegra also keeps fans updated on her upcoming music, and she has a new song called Tainted hitting in March.

American Idol premieres on Sunday night, February 27, at 8/7c on ABC.