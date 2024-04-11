Alleged texts between Cameron and Clare show plot to fake MAFS storyline and get paid

Married at First Sight Season 17 will arguably go down as one of the worst in the show’s history, and now we know why.

Part 1 of the reunion just aired, and the cast dropped a major bombshell that they were all faking it!

Cameron Frazer was allegedly the mastermind behind the entire thing, pitching an idea to the cast of how to rig the system and still get paid.

It’s hard to tell what was real and what was fake during the season, with so much manipulation happening behind the scenes.

However, leaked texts allegedly between Cameron and his wife, Clare Kerr, have surfaced online, proving they were strategizing.

Cameron has been spilling the tea about his castmates on the MAFS Afterparty, but the reunion proved that the entire cast was involved in a plot to deceive the experts, production, and viewers.

Alleged leaked text shows Cameron and Clare’s plot

Part 1 of the MAFS reunion was one for the books as the cast turned against each other and finally confessed that they were all in on a plot to fake it for the cameras.

After that tea was spilled, @mafsfan had receipts from alleged text messages between Clare and Cameron that shed more light on their plan.

“I was sent these from an anonymous source. These are allegedly texts between Clare and Cameron,” the page reported. “Cameron is gray text. Clare is green text.”

In one text exchange, Cameron tells Clare about a “loop hole,” seemingly referring to the signing of their wedding certificate, which would legalize the marriage.

“We don’t have to get divorced. I’ll explain, we can make it like this never happened if we want,” he said.

Clare responded, “I totally caught on. We just don’t have to sign it within the 30 days they asked.”

In another exchange, the pair discussed “Plan A,” which was saying things on camera to ensure they get paid.

“We start talking about kids on camera and our disagreements,” said Cameron. “The moment the move in check comes, we sight irreconcilable differences and leave. Thoughts?”

“There will be filming if we want the other checks,” he added.

MAFS couple Cameron and Clare put their plan into action

In the text exchange, there was mention of Lauren Good, who decided to opt out of their evil plan.

However, Clare and Cameron went all in, and in the messages, they mentioned a scene that played out.

“Okay let’s get this b**ch done. Remember from now on we are cold to one another on camera. The switch has been flipped and now it’s a race to the finish,” said Cameron.

“Ya it’s time to go. We’ve got this,” responded Clare.

“What if we surprised everyone and said, ‘We’re getting a divorce too’ That would really get this b**ch done,” pitched Cameron.

That plot played out on camera during a group dinner where Clare and Cameron told the cast they were divorcing. Now we know the dramatics were all for TV.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.