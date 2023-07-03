All the reasons 90 Day Fiance viewers think Nicola is all wrong for Meisha

How is 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Nicola Kanaan wrong for Meisha Johnson? Let us count the ways.

Like many relationships within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Meisha and Nicola’s relationship appeared to be doomed from the get-go.

It seemed the only thing this unlikely couple has in common is their Catholic faith.

Meisha, a former TV news anchor/reporter, fell in love with fellow devout Catholic, Nicola, a 46-year-old virgin living in Israel, after meeting him online.

After seven years of strictly online communication, Meisha finally got on a plane and flew to Israel to meet Nicola for the first time in person, hoping that he would be husband material.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meisha and Nicole stayed in a hotel room alone together for what should have been a peaceful and enjoyable first night together, but their first in-person interactions weren’t exactly smooth sailing.

Nicola already has plenty of complaints about Meisha and she just got to Israel

Not only did they abstain from having sex due to wanting to remain celibate until marriage — heavy petting and cuddling only, so as not to sin — but Nicola thinks Meisha talks too much and is too dramatic.

He woke her up early on her first day in Israel after she traveled all the way from the U.S., and Nicola wasn’t willing to give Meisha the affection she desired.

And, as if that weren’t enough, Nicola is hiding his relationship with Meisha from his family.

After watching Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, titled Suspect, viewers headed to Twitter, where they named all of the red flags in Meisha and Nicola’s relationship — most of them taking aim at Nicola’s faults.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers call out Nicola for the way he treats Meisha

One Twitter user called Nicola a “smug, controlling misogynist” and felt that he insults Meisha with his jokes, noting that she would be “miserable” if she ended up marrying him.

Meisha needs to realize that Nicola is a smug, controlling misogynist, that his "jokes" are sarcastic put-downs, and that her life will be miserable with him!#90DayFiance #Beforethe90Days #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days pic.twitter.com/mdTOCzdxx6 — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) July 3, 2023

“Nicola lives with his parents, afraid to tell them about Meisha and is a virgin… and.. thinks a man should be in charge!” tweeted another one of Nicola’s critics.

Nicola lives with his parents, afraid to tell them about Meisha and is a virgin…



and.. thinks a man should be in charge! #90DayFiance #90dayfianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiancePillowTalk pic.twitter.com/Qx3lgJ8COg — JBrookllyn (@lajorkm) July 3, 2023

Bringing up the fact that Nicola feels Meisha talks too much, one Twitter user tweeted, “Nicola to Meisha: When you start to talk you never stop. You are the most cute when you are mute,” adding a screenshot of a man with a shocked look on his face.

Nicola to Meisha: When you start to talk you never stop. You are the most cute when you are mute.#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/S9jJxsNLB7 — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) July 3, 2023

Another fan of the show shared screenshots of Nicola waking Meisha up at 7:45 a.m. before she was ready to start her day and wrote, “Nicola let the woman rest!”

Another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer noted Nicola’s comment about Meisha being more attractive to him when she isn’t talking.

“There is absolutely no surprise whatsoever that this ugly dude has never gotten laid,” read their tweet. “He talks to women like this & calls sex a sin.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer agrees that Nicola isn’t the man for Meisha. Pic credit: @GeorgeMossey/Twitter

Whether or not Nicola and Meisha have what it takes to become husband and wife remains to be seen, but judging by what we’ve seen so far this season, it’s not looking good.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.