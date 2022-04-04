Alina questions why she was fired from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but Mike Berk was not

Alina Kozhevnikova calls out TLC for their hypocrisy. Pic credit: TLC

Fired 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Alina Kozhevnikova calls out TLC for the double standards regarding her situation versus that of Mike Berk.

Alina’s time on the show was cut short after a slew of racist social media posts resurfaced online and garnered backlash from viewers. The network later fired her, and her storyline has since been edited from the show.

However, Mike Berk’s racist tweets recently came to light. So far, he has not addressed them, and TLC has not fired him from the show, and Alina wants to know why.

She recently shared a video discussing the issue and questioning why Mike isn’t being held to the same standard.

Alina Kozhevnikova questions why Mike Berk has not been fired for racist tweets

The now-fired 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a lot to say in light of Mike Berk’s resurfaced posts.

While there has been some backlash regarding the offensive social media memes, Mike has not been getting the same treatment as Alina, and she has taken notice.

The former TLC star took to her YouTube channel and slammed the network in a 12-minute video where she pointed out the hypocrisy.

“When I don’t feel fairness, I can’t keep silent, so I felt like I need to address it,” said Alina.

Alina said she didn’t make the video to bash anyone, nor does she have a personal vendetta against Mike – whose name she did not specifically mention in the video.

However, Alina reflected on her situation involving a slew of offensive and racially charged posts and noted that “recently my fellow castmate had a very similar situation.”

“His old racist posts were also found…but I feel like my fellow cast member wasn’t held to the same standards as I was,” said Alina, who noted that she was “fired” for the same thing.

Alina points out hypocrisy regarding Mike Berk’s racist posts

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum continued to speak on the situation and questioned why Mike’s racist posts had been handled differently than hers.

“My posts and my behavior were addressed, and the sanctions were put on me because of them, but nothing was addressed when the same thing happened to my castmate,” Alina pointed out.

The Russian native made it clear that she doesn’t want Mike to get the hate and backlash that she received from viewers.

However, she questioned, “What about my fellow castmate? If we all are against racism, let’s hold everybody to the same standard.”

Do you think it’s fair that Alina was fired from the show and Mike was not?

