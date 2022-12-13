Alina Kozhevnikova in gold body-hugging dress asks for forgiveness

Alina Kozhevnikova gave an apology while wearing a figure-hugging dress. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Alina Kozhevnikova recently delivered a pointed message to fans and critics along with a picture of herself in a flattering dress.

The Russian native went braless in a gold halter dress that hugged her figure as she looked off to the side with a slight smirk on her face.

Her hair was worn down and around her shoulders as she sat in an empty auditorium.

In her caption, Alina opted to ask for forgiveness from her followers, but not in the way that 90 Day viewers might think she was making an apology

She noted, “It’s been a while since I wanted to make this post. And finally here we are.” She remarked that it took her a long time to find the right words to address how she was feeling but was ready to be vulnerable.



Alina wrote, “I want to ask for your forgiveness. I am very, deeply, extremely sorry that I’m beautiful, smart, funny and confident. There were times that I tried to hide it, but most of the people saw right through me… It’s inevitable. Each day I feel stronger, sexier and wittier 🥺.”

She apologized for “outshining” people and said she hoped her following would understand what he was saying.

Alina was fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise

90 Day Fiance fans might have thought she was apologizing for what got her fired from the 90 Day franchise and cut out of most of the scenes for Season 5.

Alina’s past racist and culturally insensitive social media posts came to life as Season 5 was airing.

Alina did not take responsibility for the posts at first and after initially denying the resurfaced posts, she went on to issue an apology. However, did not take accountability and instead, blamed her Russian culture for not understanding what she was saying.

Alina Kozhevnikova is a singer

Outside of 90 Day, Alina is a singer who goes by the name Babydoller.

On Instagram, she has shared videos of her singing skills with both original songs and covers. She even had backup singers in one particular video showcasing her vocal talent.

Alina also does burlesque dancing as a hobby and promoted her skills on Instagram before she was booted from Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.